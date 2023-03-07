Chris Eubank Jr: Conor Benn ‘100% a cheat’ after Piers Morgan

Chris Eubank Jr. reacted to UK rival Conor Benn’s interview with Piers Morgan, stating he was now sure of his guilt.

The middleweight contender, who lost to Liam Smith when Benn was forced out of their October fight at the O2 Arena, aired his views the morning after.

Benn had appeared on Talk TV’s Piers Morgan Uncensored to break his silence to the media in an exclusive for the ex-Daily Mirror Editor.

During the chat, Morgan challenged Benn over his claims that a World Boxing Council investigation exonerated him from wrongdoing. Morgan pointed out that the WBC couldn’t find any proof he deliberately ingested clomiphene.

It was also clarified that Benn did not use an overconsumption of eggs defense with the WBC. It was the WBC who suggested that could have been the cause.

The British welterweight is adamant he’s innocent due to contamination through testing incompetence by the Voluntary Anti-Doping Agency.

Chris Eubank Jr. says Conor Benn is a cheat

After witnessing the discussion, Eubank Jr. said: “I was 99% sure Conor Benn was a cheat, but after watching that interview with Piers Morgan, now I’m 100% sure.

“Imagine failing two drug tests and then trying to play the victim? The balls on this kid!! Or should I say, the eggs on him?”

Previously outlining why he was bereft of wrongdoing, Benn had stated: “Let me be absolutely clear. My defense is not a technical defense to exploit a loophole.

“I am convinced the substance was never in my system. I certainly never knowingly ingested it.

“I’m told it’s something that supposedly stays in the body for months, and yet barely a week after failing a VADA test, I passed a UKAD test.

“I have never previously failed any anti-doping test. I passed multiple tests with both UKAD and VADA in close proximity to the two tests that returned adverse findings.

“This adds further proof to my belief that the findings were testing errors.

“Even if it was actually in my system, it was at such a low level that it could never have had an effect. It could never have been consumed with the intention of having an effect.

“That is why Eubank Jr was willing to go ahead with the fight [having taken his own medical advice]. We supplied all of the relevant information to them known at the time [and indeed the Board] back in early October 2022.”

Pacquiao fight

As the debate rumbles on, Benn attempts to drag Manny Pacquiao out of retirement to clear his name further.

“The Destroyer” believes that beating the 44-year-old two-year retired legend would be a sign that he never did anything to enhance his performance.

Talks continue.

