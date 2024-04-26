Gervonta Davis fuels Floyd Mayweather ‘hostage in Dubai’ claim

Gervonta Davis has continued his feud with Floyd Mayweather by claiming the boxing legend cannot leave Dubai due to uncompleted work obligations.

Davis and Mayweather have engaged in a very public fallout after previously being close as “Tank” rose through the ranks to the top of the sport.

However, recent years have brought animosity and bad blood between the pair, with the latest claim by Davis topping the previous troubles.

In response to a fan stating, “Let me find out if Floyd is being held hostage in Dubai,” and tagging Davis in the post, the WBA lightweight champion fueled the flames.

He has to pay them people that money back. If I’m lying, tell him to go live right now. He’s been stuck over there for a minute, too.”

Before that exchange, Davis stated: “He says all this, but he can’t leave Dubai because he’s been taking money and not doing what they paid him to do. He’s a hater!”

Mayweather certainly won’t be happy with Davis and his continued onslaught, most of which gets deleted from his accounts. Floyd was chatting on live a few times this week in the aftermath of Ryan Garcia vs Devin Haney.

The 47-year-old had a heated argument with Bill Haney, where the two had an ear-popping shouting fest over another soured relationship. Mayweather didn’t disclose his location at the time.

“Congratulations on having an undefeated fighter in the gym. But I am undefeated under the lights. Is your fighter undefeated under the lights?

“Do you know why? Bill you know I have always had respect for you. I just called to find out what your problem is with me. Do you need some help [with Devin]? He needed help the other night.

“I reached out to you to let you know that I have nothing against you; when did you and me go wrong? When did you and I start having beef? The last time I saw you in Miami, we kicked it and had a good time. Now, all of a sudden, it seems like Bill Haney is my enemy.”

Haney Sr. then threatened Mayweather.

“You know what time it is with me when I see you. The Haney business will be continuing. Have I ever needed your help with anything?

“You told me about what you’d do with Tank; you saw what I did with my son? When you went to talk and do the deal, it wasn’t something he felt like he wanted to do. He wanted to be a boss, so the deal didn’t happen.”

The saga continues.

