Mike Tyson welcomes Katie Taylor fight despite Eddie Hearn rant

Mike Tyson has welcomed Katie Taylor to his undercard for July 20 as the Irishwoman’s promoter, Eddie Hearn, steps out of the current situation.

Taylor will face Amanda Serrano in a rematch, which Hearn admitted he couldn’t turn down despite his opposition to Tyson fighting Jake Paul on top billing.

Reports in Ireland suggest Taylor has walked away from Hearn, at least for one fight. The Essex man clarified this after Taylor vs Serrano 2 was added to a bill Hearn previously berated.

Hearn mentioned to several of the press at a recent London press conference that the deal is only for one fight and that Taylor will return to Matchroom after the summer.

Just days before, Hearn had appeared on Piers Morgan Uncensored to reveal his disgust at Tyson facing Paul at 58 on Netflix.

Eddie Hearn on Mike Tyson fight

“I think we live in a crazy world, don’t we, where that younger generation is built off views, built off narrative, built off controversy,” Hearn told Morgan.

“And as a hardcore fight fan, someone who has been around boxing since I was nine years old, I find it disgusting that a 58-year-old man – who was my hero growing up – firstly has even to get back in the ring.

“From a financial point of view, with the amount of money that man was paid or partially paid during his career, to get in a ring with a 25-year-old guy who can’t really fight…

“But for me, I understand it, and I was speaking to the Netflix guys. I don’t think they liked my criticism of the event, [but] I’m never going to lie to you, I’m never going to sugarcoat it. I’m just going to give you my honest opinion: It will sell, people will watch, it’ll be a big event, and I don’t like it.”

Hearn’s father, Barry, agreed with WBN that Tyson has little time to make an impact due to his age.

“Two rounds, no matter. When you’re 59, two rounds max, Tyson’s going to be blowing out of his backside. It’s quite dangerous, boxing at that level. I find it quite sad.”

Tyson welcomes Taylor vs Serrano 2

Nonetheless, Tyson has a bonafide, world-class, undisputed battle to back up the event, which had previously been frowned upon by die-hard boxing fans.

The former heavyweight champion wasted no time announcing his delight.

“We have the biggest female boxing event ever on our card. I have always advocated for female boxers to get more recognition and paid bigger purses. So for the Taylor vs Serrano 2 fight to be on our fight card is historic,” said Tyson.

