Eddie Hearn blushes as busty female boxer weighs in topless

Matchroom promoter Eddie Hearn went visibly red-faced as Cherneka Johnson weighed if for her clash with Ellie Scotney without a stitch on top.

Johnson bared all except body paint as Hearn blushed before keeping his eye firmly forward for the duration of the staredown.

Like many boxers in the social media era, Johnson promoted a specific fan website that predominately deals with adult content.

Scotney begins the favorite to win the fight despite facing the current IBF super bantamweight titleholder.

However, Johnson certainly won the scaling by making the Matchroom boss slightly embarrassed.

Eddie Hearn blushes at Cherneka Johnson vs Ellie Scotney weigh in

The event sees Sunny Edwards top the bill defending his IBF flyweight title against Andred Campos.

Alfie Sharman, the Vice President of Marketing for DAZN, is looking forward to another Matchroom event.

“We’re incredibly excited to have Sunny Edwards join DAZN, another world champion,” said Sharman. “It’s a massive signing for Matchroom and a fantastic Saturday event with a game opponent in Andres Campos.

“If Sunny does the business on Saturday, you don’t want to look too far ahead. But there are huge fights out there for him on a global scale.

“‘Bam’ Rodriguez, Julio Cesar Martinez to name just two. These have the ability to at a global scale to make Sunny the household name that he deserves to be.

“We are really excited and really proud to be part of that journey. Looking at the undercard, as with all Matchroom shows a fantastic card.

“Nina Hughes and Ellie Scotney are both in world title fights. With the return of Johnny Fisher and his army, the atmosphere will be incredible on Saturday.

“Make sure you tune in live and exclusive around the world on DAZN.”

Edwards vs Campos running order

16:00 DOORS OPEN

16:20 LIVE ON BEFORE THE BELL

4 x 3 mins International Super-Bantamweight contest

MUHAMMAD ALI 123.8 lbs v BRYAN CASTRO 123.3 lbs

8 x 2 mins International Super-Flyweight contest

SHANNON RYAN 115 lbs v MARTINA BERNILE 114.4 lbs

6 x 3 mins International Middleweight contest

GEORGE LIDDARD 162 lbs v NIKOLAS DZURNAK 160.5 lbs

10 x 3 mins British Super-Featherweight Title Eliminator

YOUSSEF KHOUMARI 129.8 lbs v REECE BELLOTTI 129.4 lbs

19:00 LIVE ON DAZN

10 x 2 mins WBA Bantamweight World Title

NINA HUGHES 117.3 lbs v KATIE HEALY 117.5 lbs

10 x 3 mins British Cruiserweight Title Eliminator

CHEAVON CLARKE 199.2 lbs v DAVID JAMIESON 199.1 lbs

10 x 2 mins IBF Super-Bantamweight World Title

CHERNEKA JOHNSON 120.8 lbs v ELLIE SCOTNEY 121.4 lbs

8 x 3 mins International Heavyweight contest

JOHNNY FISHER 238.4 lbs v EMILIO SALAS 229.9 lbs

12 x 3 mins IBF Flyweight World Title

SUNNY EDWARDS 111.1 lbs v ANDRES CAMPOS 111.6 lbs

