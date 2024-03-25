Gervonta Davis, Terence Crawford told to fight three times a year

Gervonta Davis and Terence Crawford should be fighting three times a year as two of the best pound-for-pound fighters in the world.

That’s the view of Matchroom promoter Eddie Hearn, who wants to see the world title-holding pair become more active.

Terence Crawford needs more activity

“You’ve got to stay active. That’s the thing with Terence Crawford. He’s going to be out of the ring for nearly a year again,” pointed out Hearn on the MMA Hour.

“Take a fight to Omaha, defend your world titles. You’ve got money. It’s not like you’re going to be fighting for free. You’re going to be making millions.

“But stay relevant and build your superstar status. People will forget about you,” he added.

Crawford is currently waiting for a shot at the unified WBC and WBO super welterweight titles. As the ‘super champion’ at welterweight, Crawford can be the mandatory challenger in any weight division at any time.

According to the WBO, that’s what Crawford intends to do regarding Tim Tszyu vs Sebastian Fundora. However, with that fight taking place this weekend, Crawford will face another three-month wait.

Pound for Pound

It’s already been eight months since he defeated Errol Spence Jr., and Crawford isn’t getting any younger. World Boxing News is already on the verge of dropping Crawford down the Pound for Pound Rankings due to only four fights in four years.

Competing once a year does nothing for the sharpness of a top boxer, especially with challengers like Jaron Ennis and Vergil Ortiz snapping at his heels.

Nonetheless, Crawford has a decision to make. Will he give up the rest of his titles to focus on 154, or will he try to keep the 147 straps while he goes for two super welterweight ones?

WBN has already asked the WBO regarding the situation and will update soon.

Hearn also states Davis has to step up his game. After missing out on signing Davis himself, Hearn wants to see “Tank” execute a similar plan to what he offered the Baltimore man.

“Gervonta Davis is another one. Tank is a superstar, but he needs to be more active. These guys have got to be fighting three times per year,” said Hearn.

It’s one of the major talking points in the sport at the moment, as several high-profile careers spend more time on the shelf than in the ring.

Davis is scheduled to be back in action in June, fourteen months after he defeated Ryan Garcia.

