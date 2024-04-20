Crawford primed for WBO/WBA 154 title shot as Charlo bid fails

Terence Crawford stands on the verge of fighting for the unified super welterweight championship despite a late bid from Jermell Charlo to stop the fight.

WBN has learned that Charlo aimed to invoke his rights as ‘WBA champion in recess’ to face current ruler Israil Madrimov. However, Crawford had already engaged in advanced talks with Israil Madrimov and aimed to finalize a title fight for the summer.

Charlo’s curveball came out of nowhere as the former undisputed titleholder looks to launch a comeback following a loss to Canelo Alvarez in September. Charlo had been expected to move up to middleweight or super middleweight, which could still be the case.

Crawford is close to confirming the bout against the Uzbek, which World Boxing News believes could also feature the vacant WBO title. ‘Bud’ used powers similar to Charlo’s to force the WBO’s hand and secure the first crack at new champion Sebastian Fundora. The WBO then gave Fundora until mid-April to agree a deal with Crawford for a clash within 180 days.

It’s already clear that won’t happen after Fundora verbally committed to a rematch with Tim Tszyu. Therefore, the WBO will undoubtedly strip Fundora of the title and allow Crawford to face Madrimov for both belts.

The Madrimov fight will be Crawford’s first step on the ladder to becoming a three-weight undisputed champion and the most decorated boxer of the modern era.

Regarding which venue would stage the event, WBN believed Saudi Arabia was a strong possibility due to a recent social media exchange. However, it seems as though Sauid Chairman Turki Alalshikh is branching out of the Middle East to allow more fights outside the region.

Following the announcement that Anthony Joshua would fight in a Saudi-backed London event in September, Crawford will do similar on US soil. Alalshikh will put his money where his mouth is for Crawford to contest the world championship at home before eventually bringing an undisputed or three-belt battle to Riyadh.

The plan makes sense as Crawford vs. Madrimov would not be a significant headliner compared to some previously held events in the Kingdom.

As for Charlo, there is another option for the ex-WBA, WBO, IBF and WBC ruler. The twin brother of Jermall, similar to Crawford with the WBO, is eligible to ask the WBA for permission to become mandatory for Erislandy Lara and get an immediate shot at the middleweight crown.

