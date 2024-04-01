Sebastian Fundora gets April 5 Terence Crawford WBO deadline

Sebastian Fundora has a specific date on which to decide whether he will negotiate with Terence Crawford or relinquish his new title.

‘The Towering Inferno’ claimed the WBO super welterweight championship when defeating Tim Tszyu on Amazon Prime Video PPV. The gruesome bout saw both fighters covered in blood at the end of the fight.

Fundora celebrated his greatest triumph but knew a WBO order was coming within days. On Easter Monday, the World Boxing Organization followed through with the threat that President Paco Valcarcel had informed WBN last week that would happen.

As World Boxing News explained again today, Fundora could have only days remaining as WBO champion unless he fights Crawford by October.

WBN received a copy of the letter sent out to all parties confirming that April 5 triggers a twenty-day negotiation period. However, Fundora’s intentions will be known by Friday, and the title could conceivably be vacated by then.

At the very least, Fundora’s intentions will be made transparent, especially after the unified ruler posed with Errol Spence Jr. after his victory to confuse even further.

WBO send order to Sebastian Fundora

“Please be advised that on March 25, 2024, this Committee granted sanction approval of the Tszyu vs Fundora WBO Voluntary Championship Contest held on March 30, 2024, at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada,” said the WBO.

“Sanction approval was granted subject to the winner facing next the Mandatory Challenger in the Jr. Middleweight Division, Terence “Bud” Crawford, within 180 days after the Tszyu/Fundora bout. The foregoing condition was essential for the purpose of sanction approval. Therefore, in light of the above and per WBO Regulations of World Championship Contests, the parties are hereby ordered to commence negotiations for the WBO Mandatory Jr. Middleweight Championship per the following terms and conditions.

[1] The camps are granted 20 days to negotiate and agree as ordered. [2] The 20-day negotiation period shall trigger on Friday, April 5, 2024. [3] Failure to reach an accord within the period outlined herein will result in the Committee ordering purse bid proceedings pursuant to WBO Regulations of World Championship Contests.

“The minimum bid for the Jr. Middleweight Division is $200,000 [Two Hundred Thousand Dollars]. Any of the parties involved may request a purse bid proceedings at any time during the negotiation process.

“The terms and conditions of the Tszyu vs Fundora sanction approval letter dated March 25, 2024, are incorporated by reference herein after Sebastian Fundora defeated Tim Tszyu via split decision, becoming the WBO Jr. Middleweight Champion.”

WBN has reached out to Fundora’s team about this matter.

Read all articles by WBN and learn more about an experienced and trusted source in the sport.

Follow World Boxing on X.com, Facebook, Instagram, Blue Sky, and Threads.