Sebastian Fundora will lose belt in days without Terence Crawford

The WBO congratulated Sebastian Fundora on his title win but sent a warning over talks with Terence Crawford shortly after his best victory.

Fundora had only just shocked Tim Tszyu in a bloody fight when the World Boxing Organization and WBO President Paco Valcarcel commented.

“Congrats to the new Unified WBO Junior Middleweight Champion Sebastian Fundora, who defeated former champion 🇦🇺 Tim Tszyu in a great fight via split decision in Las Vegas.

“Scorecards: 116-112 Tszyu, 116-112 Fundora, and 115-113 Fundora,” said the WBO.

Sebastian Fundora vs Terence Crawford

Valcarcel added: “Great fight in Vegas. Tim Tszyu shows again that he is one of the best 154-pounders. Congrats to Tim and Sebastian Fundora on a tremendous WBO title bout in which Fundora received the judges’ decision. Next week, the WBO will order negotiations for Fundora vs Terence Crawford.”

Speaking exclusively to World Boxing News last week, Valcarcel outlined the situation.

“Terence Crawford is a three-division WBO World Champion and a two-division undisputed world champion. Consequently, he was conferred the privileges and rights per his status as the “WBO Super Champion.”

“And let me clarify that such status is not a title but rather a designation. Therefore, Crawford is the sole, exclusive, and only Welterweight Champion in the WBO. In other words, he does not have another secondary title holder under him (e.g., Regular, Interim, In Recess, etc.).

“The WBO’s policy is one champion per weight division. For guidance purposes, please refer to Section 14 of the WBO Regulations, which governs the “Super Champion” status provisions.

“Therefore, according to the “Super Champion” rule, Crawford exercised his right to become the mandatory challenger in the division [154 lbs].

“The WBO will sanction Tszyu vs Fundora as a voluntary bout subject to (i) Tszyu/Fundora must agree in writing that the winner will fight Crawford next within 180 days after the bout as an essential condition for sanction approval.”

Therefore, if Fundora doesn’t agree with the WBO’s order later this week, he could either give up the belt or be stripped for not negotiating with Crawford.

Tszyu rematch

Calls for a rematch with Tszyu have also been loud in the aftermath, especially since the Australian hardman was so gracious in defeat.

“Congratulations to Sebastian Fundora. A well-earned victory. I never backed out of any challenge and am trying to inspire the next generation to fight through all the presented adversities. I’ll be back for all the belts. The goal remains the same. Warrior s*** only.”

However, Fundora’s response did not mention a verbal agreement regarding the second fight.

“Huge respect for your incredible bravery in the ring. A true class act and a formidable warrior. Wishing you all the best in the journey ahead. The future is bright for you, champ.”

Valcarcel added on Tszyu: “You are a true warrior, champ. My respects.”

All the praise in the world seemingly won’t help Tszyu in his quest for an immediate crack at the titles. While the WBO will order Crawford, the WBC has newly-minted interim champion Serhii Bohachuk waiting for his opportunity to fight the unified ruler.

