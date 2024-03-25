Exclusive: Terence Crawford allowed to keep 147 belt for 154 shot

Terence Crawford will be allowed to keep his WBO welterweight title when challenging the winner of Tim Tszyu vs. Sebastian Fundora, WBN can confirm.

WBO President Paco Valcarcel has outlined the situation in full as Crawford eyes a step up in weight for the unified super welterweight crown.

Tyszu and Fundora battle it out this week for the WBC and WBO belts. However, the winner has been informed that Crawford is next in line immediately after the bout has ended.

The victory has less than a week to agree terms with Crawford, who can retain his status as the champion at 147 pounds as he attempts to win titles at 154 pounds.

Terence Crawford’s WBO status

Asked to explain the current stance on Crawford and his powerful ‘super champion’ moniker, Valcarcel told World Boxing News exclusively: “Terence Crawford is a three-division WBO World Champion and a two-division undisputed world champion. Consequently, he was conferred the privileges and rights per his status as the “WBO Super Champion.”

“And let me clarify that such status is not a title but rather a designation. Therefore, Crawford is the sole, exclusive, and only Welterweight Champion in the WBO. In other words, he does not have another secondary title holder under him (e.g., Regular, Interim, In Recess, etc.).

“The WBO’s policy is one champion per weight division. For guidance purposes, please refer to Section 14 of the WBO Regulations, which governs the “Super Champion” status provisions.

“Therefore, according to the “Super Champion” rule, Crawford exercised his right to become the mandatory challenger in the division [154 lbs].

“The WBO will sanction Tszyu vs Fundora as a voluntary bout subject to (i) Tszyu/Fundora must agree in writing that the winner will fight Crawford next within 180 days after the bout as an essential condition for sanction approval.”

WBO President explains to World Boxing News

On whether he expects Tszyu vs Crawford to happen by the end of the summer, Valcarcel replied: “The Crawford versus the winner of the Tszyu vs Fundora bout must take place within 180 days after the bout.

“We do not want to get ahead of ourselves; however, they [Tszyu and his team] are aware and cognizant that the winner must fight Crawford next.”

Finally, WBN wanted to know if Crawford had informed the WBO that he would give up the welterweight title to pursue further glory. Valcarcel denied this was the case and ratified Crawford as the champion until he entered the ring against Tszyu or Fundora.

“No, based on Crawford’s merits as a three-division WBO World Champion and two-division undisputed champion, we will allow him to enter the ring and participate as WBO welterweight champion against the winner of Tszyu vs Fundora,” concluded the WBO President.

A similar occurrence happened under the WBO when Jermell Charlo battled Canelo in September.

