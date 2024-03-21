Ngannou and Fundora get rewarded despite massive knockouts

Francis Ngannou remains rated by the WBC at heavyweight despite suffering two defeats in the boxing ring, the last being a huge KO.

The former UFC heavyweight champion lost badly when attempting to trade blows with Anthony Joshua, the number one-ranked boxer on the World Boxing Council list.

However, how anyone can be rated by any sanctioning body with a record of 0-2 is hard to comprehend. In short, it makes zero sense and turns the ratings system itself into a farce.

Francis Ngannou

Ngannou dropped Tyson Fury on his debut, a commendable feat on its own. However, the fact the WBC Ratings Panel rated Ngannou in the top ten simply for that reason raised serious questions.

Confidence could be lost in the whole order of the WBC’s list if they continue to rank boxers for their status in different sports. Ngannou’s performance on March 8 against Joshua undoubtedly doesn’t warrant being rated at 24.

He sits about top contenders Ivan Dychko and Lenier Pero, plus long-time avoided star Michael Hunter. Until “The Predator” defeats some of those fighters, his position in the ratings will raise serious eyebrows.

Nonetheless, the WBC welcomed those who joined Ngannou on the list for March. However, in the first sentence alone, they completely contradicted their own system.

They said: “The World Boxing Council wishes to recognize and congratulate the boxers who entered the March 2024 ratings based on their efforts and results.”

Even ‘efforts’ is a stretch for Ngannou, as he didn’t get to do anything before Joshua twice put him on the canvas.

The WBC added: “The WBC ratings have been published month by month since 1968. They consist of the top 40 boxers from all divisions.

“The ratings committee comprises a director, an assistant director, an executive secretary, and 22 experts. They are experienced members from many nations worldwide.

“This committee is dedicated to compiling the results of fights. To provide important information to carry out a thorough, detailed, and comprehensive analysis of the fighters’ achievements and define their position in the WBC’s lists.”

Fundora

What ‘comprehensive analysis’ told the WBC Ngannou should be rated in the top 25 remains a mystery. Getting KTFO usually means you lost badly and shouldn’t be in line to fight for any title.

But it’s not the first time a fighter who has been knocked out badly got rewarded. Sebastian Fundora, another member of the WBC Family, will get the chance to face Tim Tszyu for two world super welterweight champions on March 30 despite being planted in his last fight.

