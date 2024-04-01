Sebastian Fundora gives Tim Tszyu first option on rematch

Sebastian Fundora will consider three options for his next move after the WBO released confirmation of a mandatory order on Monday.

Promoter Sampson Lewkowicz released a statement on the newly-minted unified WBC and WBO super welterweight champion amid a mass of speculation.

Despite the WBO stipulation, “The Towering Inferno” will honor his verbal rematch agreement with Tim Tszyu. However, the WBO has given Fundora until April 5 to confirm intentions to face Terence Crawford next. Therefore, this happening may render what Lewkowicz states obsolete regarding the WBO.

Fundora would have to take the second helping against Tszyu without the WBO title around his waist.

Tim Tszyu rematch option

“We were all so eager to make this fight that many of our agreements were made verbally. There wasn’t enough time,” explained Lewkowicz. “But I wish to clarify that Team Fundora will honor the agreement [with Tim Tszyu]. My word is always equal to a signed contract. Tim Tszyu, your rematch is ready when you are.

“It all depends on Tim Tszyu,” he added. “If he doesn’t take the rematch, we will take the WBO mandatory, or Spence, whatever the WBO says, but the first priority is the rematch with Tim Tszyu.”

After a sensational fight, Lewkowicz has moved quickly to quell reports that Errol Spence Jr. is the frontrunner due to his entering the ring after the victory.

The promoter wants to give Tszyu another opportunity due to the nature of a horrific cut that the Australian fought with when he could have easily pulled out of the fight in the second round.

“Both fighters proved their tremendous hearts in this fight. The elbow was a complete accident, but it showed Tim Tszyu’s greatness in continuing to fight when he could have quit.

“Sebastian Fundora was swallowing his own blood for ten rounds and still was able to beat one of the best in his division. It was a sensational fight, and we are ready to do it again when Tim is ready.

“Congratulations to both fighters. There were no losers Saturday night. The boxing fans won by witnessing it. Amazon Prime Video won with an amazing first show, and both fighters won by proving their greatness in front of the whole world.”

Fundora vs Tszyu II

Fundora vs Tszyu II would happen with the WBC title on the line. That’s only if the WBC allows a pass to Fundora to avoid its interim champion, Serhii Bohachuk, who claimed that belt on the undercard.

The WBC should look favorably on Fundora vs Tszyu II, though, given that the Crawford WBO fight would have caused a delay to Bohachuk‘s chance anyway.

If the WBO strap becomes vacant, as expected, Crawford will get a shot at the vacant title in his next fight.

More will become clear by Friday’s WBO deadline.

