Serhii Bohachuk makes big moves in WBC rankings

Popular Ukrainian Super Welterweight Serhii ‘El Flaco’ Bohachuk, (22-1, 22 KOs), is now ranked #3 by the World Boxing Council, it was announced today by the boxing sanctioning body.

The popular and hard-hitting Bohachuk is coming off a trademark knockout victory over veteran Nathaniel Gallimore on January 27, 2023 in Los Angeles and broadcast as the main event on UFC FIGHT PASS. The stoppage in front of a sold-out Hollywood Fight Nights crowd came in the sixth round.

Now residing in Los Angeles, the native of Vinitza, Ukraine is promoted by Tom Loeffler’s 360 Promotions and trained in Southern California by the renowned Manny Robles.

“This is a great honor for me and another step towards reaching my lifelong dream of becoming a world champion,” said Bohachuk. “Many thanks to my promoter Tom Loeffler and trainer Manny Robles for their great work with my career.”

Said Loeffler, “This is a tremendous achievement for Serhii and validates his position as one of the best super welterweights in the world. We’re very happy to continue to build Serhii towards his goal of becoming a world champion.”

“Ever since Serhii returned to training from the war in Ukraine, he is even more determined to fight for his country and win a world championship for his people,” said Robles.