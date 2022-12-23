Viviane Obenauf jailed for 19 times baseball bat murder of husband

Viviane Obenauf was sentenced to 16 years in prison for the murder of her husband, reportedly over his reaction to her pregnancy.

The women’s boxing contender was a world-class operator despite not claiming a world title.

However, the Brazilian did fight a host of opponents who did go on to become world champions.

The 36-year-old did fight Katie Taylor earlier in her career. She also fought unsuccessfully against Chantelle Cameron, Maiva Hamadouche, and Terri Harper for world titles.

In November 2019, after losing to Harper on points, Obenauf retired from the sport to pursue other avenues.

Viviane Obenauf murder

During this time away, her life took a deadly turn. She was accused of murdering her husband in cold blood at their Switzerland home.

Thomas died from catastrophic injuries from getting stuck by a baseball bat 19 times. Evidence in the case pointed police to arresting Obenauf for the crime.

In 2021, the former fighter applied for bail after more than a year in custody. This motion got denied as Obenauf got described as a flight risk.

There is no extradition treaty between Brazil and her adopted country of Switzerland.

Looking at the facts, Obenauf faced overwhelming and mounted evidence. Not only her presence at the scene but blood on her person.

A car parked outside was Obenauf’s, and her son confirmed to police that the murder weapon was indeed his mother’s.

Clothing belonging to her husband, plus an abandoned and smashed mobile phone, was later recovered by police in a dumpster.

Sentenced

Obenauf denied any wrongdoing but was sentenced to a lengthy jail term after being found guilty in a court of law.

Boxing is once again shaken to the core following a similar story happening to Felix Verdejo around the same time as Obenauf.

Verdejo faces trial in February for allegedly killing his girlfriend over a pregnancy.

