Lose title to Manny Pacquiao, huge underdog in a ’50-50′ fight

Most former world champions see a career upswing when facing boxing legend Manny Pacquiao. Not American super welterweight Keith Thurman.

“One Time” has seen his stock fall due to extended time out of the ring and a seeming lack of commitment to the craft.

Loss to Manny Pacquiao

Pacquiao ripped away Thurman’s WBA welterweight title in 2019 at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas. Despite Thurman disputing the loss having been dropped to the canvas, Pacquiao clearly won.

Thurman has won over Mario Barrios in his one outing in almost five years. The 35-year-old now faces the undefeated and rising Tim Tszyu.

The pair meet on March 30 in the maiden PBC on Prime Video event. Thurman is a huge undergod at +500 to defeat the Australian.

Tszyu is -800 and even longer at -1000 in the United Kingdom. PBC stalwart Leonard Ellerbe sees those as astounding fractions.

Thurman vs Tszyu odds

“The odds were the most disrespectful thing out there I saw this morning. I was like, Tszyu’s an 8-1 favorite. There’s got to be a mistake,” Ellerbe told FightHub TV.

“I’m like, ‘Is this a typo or something?’ There’s no way in hell this guy is an 8-1 favorite over Keith Thurman. That’s not Floyd Mayweather, you know what I mean?”

He added: “I give him his respect and props, but Keith is a different type of fighter. They can say what they want about the inactivity; those are facts, but I’ve heard no whispering going on [that] he’s been battling injuries.

“Keith has a lot of experience. This fight’s going to play right into Keith’s hands. Do you see what kind of fighter Tszyu is? Timing is everything. I’ve closely watched his most recent fights, but he isn’t an 8-1 favorite against Keith Thurman. I promise you that.”

Lay-off

On the fact Thurman spent three years out before dominating Barrios, Ellerbe stated it’s a 50-50 fight.

“When have you seen Keith come off a long lay-off, and he looks like he had ring rust? Look at the Barrios fight. That’s a prime example. Keith Thurman is an excellent fighter. It’s time people put respect on his name.

“Keith knows what he’s doing. He’s well-preserved. Who’s the puncher in this fight? I wouldn’t be surprised if Keith Thurman clipped him. I think they made a bad choice picking Thurman.

“This is a 50-50 fight. In my eyes, it’s disrespectful and just a narrative.”

Many would counter Ellerbe by responding that activity matters. We’ll soon find out if that matters to Thurman the same as all the other boxers out there.

Manny Pacquiao undoubtedly took something away from him, or his career wouldn’t have come to a grinding halt in the aftermath.

