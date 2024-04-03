Exclusive: Mark Magsayo says ‘Pacquiao too good for Olympics’

Rejuvenated super featherweight Mark Magsayo spoke to World Boxing News exclusively on his idol Manny Pacquiao’s Olympic rejection.

The Tagbilaran City star, a massive fan of the eight-weight world champion, says Pacquiao would have been a great addition to Paris 2024. However, it wasn’t to be, as age restrictions prevented the former pound-for-pound king from gaining a Wild Card entry to the XXXIII Olympiad.

Pacquiao will instead concentrate on a potential pro return after postponing a lucrative exhibition against combat superstar Buakaw Banchamek. The April 20 event is on the backburner due to Pacquiao receiving several offers, including a welterweight return against controversial welterweight Conor Benn and a possible rematch with Floyd Mayweather at the end of 2024.

Mark Magsayo talks to World Boxing News on Manny Pacquiao

Magsayo, who is planning a spring or early return to action following a statement knockout over Isaac Avelar in December, is adamant Pacquiao would have walked away with a gold medal if allowed to compete.

“My idol Manny Pacquiao is too much for all other fighters who would compete at the Olympic Games in Paris,” Magsayo told World Boxing News exclusively. “My idol Manny is already a G.O.A.T [Greatest Of All Time], but I am hoping he fights one more time in professional boxing in the future.”

Asked about the talk of facing Benn, Magsayo responded: “I think that would be a great fight. It would be another one to add to the history of boxing and to Manny’s great career. Benn is young, but my idol Pacman is strong and still fast. He is like no other fighter so that it will be a great fight.”

On whether he’d rather see Pacquiao engage in a second fight with Mayweather, the 28-year-old concluded: “Any fight that Manny Pacquiao will do this year will be a great fight. Everybody wants to see him fight, and if that is against Floyd Mayweather, it will be another great event for my idol.”

Pacquiao will return

Despite returning to training weeks ago, Pacquiao has yet to reveal the full extent of his return to boxing. The initial preparations were for Buakaw but have since evolved into what looks to be a full professional fight to add to his 72 contests in the paid ranks.

There’s no doubt the fans want Mayweather to be in the opposite corner after Pacquiao confirmed a RIZIN agreement in late 2023. And with Benn facing the possibility of another suspension in his home country, Pacquiao would have to look elsewhere if Mayweather isn’t ready to trade blows in the coming months.

Errol Spence Jr., who was scheduled to battle Pacquiao in 2020 and 2021 before injury struck, would be one of the favorites for a United States Pacquiao or Saudi Arabia headliner.

