Mayweather vs Pacquiao II confirmed for RIZIN in 2024

Mayweather vs Pacquiao II is set to happen on a RIZIN card in 2024, according to Manny Pacquiao and RIZIN boss Nobuyuki Sakakibara.

The announcement was made on New Year’s Eve in Japan as Pacquiao attended as a special guest.

“Pac-Man” stated he had permission to confirm the fight when taking to the microphone.

Mayweather vs Pacquiao rematch in 2024

“I hope to see you in Japan in a big fight against Floyd Mayweather,’ Pacquiao stated. “I’m excited for that.”

Filipino boxing legend Manny Pacquiao has just entered RIZIN to announce his special mega bout rematch against his archrival Floyd Mayweather in Japan this 2024. #PacquiaoMayweather2#MPPromotions#VivaPromotions#Knuckleheads pic.twitter.com/uIh58yk7cE — VIVA PROMOTIONS (@VIVAPROMOTIONS1) December 31, 2023

It’s not the first time Pacquiao has mentioned Mayweather. He originally outlined that the Mayweather fight was to happen this month.

When attending Tyson Fury vs Francis Ngannou in Saudi Arabia, Pacquiao said: “I have an exhibition match coming in December in Japan.

“We’re working on the opponent. We’re working with Mayweather.”

Asked where the fight would occur, Pacquiao replied: “Tokyo.”

Sakakibara also confirmed Mayweather vs Pacquiao II will take place on a RIZIN bill to be confirmed. World Boxing News believes that would be New Year’s Eve in 2024.

Pacquiao’s full plate

At the moment, Pacquiao has a lot on his plate. He’s facing Buakaw Banchamek on April 20. The eight-weight champion is then hoping to compete at the Paris 2024 Olympics.

“[I’m hoping to qualify for the Olympics, and I am] waiting for that. I’m excited for that,” confirmed Pacquiao earlier this year.

“From the beginning, I said when I went to Manila that I wanted to join the Philippine team. But I was rejected because they said I didn’t know how [to fight]. So, I was forced to turn pro at 16.

“‘That’s the reason for this. From the beginning, it’s been a dream in my heart to get a gold medal in the Olympics.

“We’re still talking about the process of the qualifiers if I still have to participate or not. We will have an announcement about it.”

The Buakaw fight, the Olympics, and Mayweather already mean a seven-bout haul for Manny Pacquiao next year. Recently turning 45, the future Hall of Famer shows no signs of slowing down.

Mayweather vs Pacquiao initially happened in May 2015. The event broke gate receipts and Pay Per View records when Mayweather took the victory at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas.

Pacquiao cited a shoulder injury for a poor performance in a disappointing fight. Fans have since craved a rematch that has taken nine years to come to fruition.

Whether both men will look to be sanctioned for a professional bout or if the fight will eventually be moved outside Japan will all depend on fan interest.

