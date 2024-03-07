Floyd Mayweather fight versus Manny Pacquiao remains in play

Floyd Mayweather is still expected to face Manny Pacquiao in a RIZIN event this year, with New Year’s Eve as one of the target dates, WBN understands.

The pair of legends are set to share the ring again, with Mayweather approaching 48 and Pacquiao turning 46 in December.

An agreement exists for an exhibition involving the Japanese promoter Nobuyuki Sakakibara. Mayweather aims to secure a second victory over Pacquiao following his decisive victory in 2015.

Floyd Mayweather fight

Saudi Arabia initially sought to purchase Mayweather vs Pacquiao II to be part of a future Riyadh Season back in 2019. World Boxing News broke the story that the fight was top of the list for investors to secure before they switched to the heavyweight division.

In 2020, Mayweather confirmed the report by WBN from months prior as he posed for a snap in the Middle East. Since then, all went quiet before the two multi-weight champions signed separate deals with RIZIN.

Pacquiao then went on a live RIZIN PPV to confirm his rematch with Mayweather would happen this year.

New Year’s Eve is usually the date for RIZIN’s most significant event, which Mayweather was part of in 2018. He defeated current WBC-ranked boxer Tenshin Nasukawa [a kickboxer back then] via a first-round knockout. Mayweather dropped the youngster three times on his way to a humiliation of the now 44-0 martial artist.

Manny Pacquiao exhibition

Pacquiao’s path to Mayweather includes an exhibition fight against a combat star. On April 20, Pacquiao goes up against Buakaw Banchemek in a mega-money headliner.

Training has begun for the contest just over five weeks away. Pacquiao recently arrived in Saudi Arabia to be a guest of honor at ‘Knockout Chaos’ featuring Anthony Joshua and Francis Ngannou.

Once the fight is over, Pacquiao will return to camp for what is expected to be a successful event, even worth $25 million between the participants.

The Filipino superstar is then lining up a potential return to the professional sport, breaking off his retirement. The Floyd Mayweather fight would then come into play in the last quarter of 2024.

RIZIN holds all the cards, but that doesn’t rule out a gazumping bid from Riyadh Season to snatch the fight away.

Mayweather was due to be in the ring against John Gotti III during Super Bowl weekend. The fight didn’t get off the ground despite an official announcement from both fighters.

It’s thought the riot that occurred in the first event was enough to negate the need for another headache. Mayweather has not confirmed any other bouts since Pacquiao’s ratification that they would trade blows again.

