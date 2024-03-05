Saudi Arabia preparing mega-money bid for Canelo vs Benavidez

Saudi Arabian investors are preparing a huge offer to lure Canelo Alvarez to the Middle East for a mandatory clash with David Benavidez.

World Boxing News understands that once Canelo completes his deal with Premier Boxing Champions, the Mexcian superstar is wanted for the Riyadh Season in 2025.

Canelo is on the verge of announcing his May 4 clash for Cinco de Mayo weekend in Las Vegas. The undefeated Jaime Munguia is expected to be named as the opponent on Monday or Tuesday.

If Canelo comes through his compatriot, a battle with another PBC fighter will occur in September. However, due to the interest from Saudi, Canelo will not consider Benavidez until after the deal is over.

WBN believes a massive offer, more significant than what Canelo receives per fight from Al Haymon, is already on the table for the Benavidez fight. Therefore, Canelo wants to keep the clash on ice to maximize his earning power.

Canelo vs Benavidez

Provided that substantial purse remains in play, Canelo vs Benavidez is far more likely to occur in the Middle East than in Nevada.

Benavidez has already spoken of his frustration. But you can be assured that Canelo intends to honor his WBC mandatory by next year.

Discussing Canelo with ESPN, Benavidez intends to compete at 175 until the time comes when the serious mega money kicks in.

“His actions speak a lot of words. This was the biggest fight. I’m not going to be waiting on Canelo. After I fight Canelo, my career doesn’t end,” he told ESPN.

“It’s frustrating, but it gives me a bad name at the end of the day, too. The reason why this fight is not happening is because Canelo doesn’t want it to happen, plain and simple.”

On Haymon putting up $65 million between them [$60m to Canelo] for the fight, Benavidez added: “I mean, the money is there, the anticipation from the fight fans is there. It would be an amazing event.

“I don’t need Canelo. I mean, the only reason people fight Canelo is for a payday. I don’t care about money. I care about winning titles and giving the fans the best fights possible.

“The thing I cared about was the opportunity because I know once I beat him, then that’s when the money comes. These are the sacrifices you have to make. PBC and Al Haymon have been paying me really well for a really long time. So I’m very happy with them.”

Money talks

Canelo vs Benavidez would be a massive event in Mexico or on the West Coast of America. But with an unlimited top to make Riyadh Season the talk of boxing in the coming years, Haymon will not be able to compete if Canelo signs a deal with Chairman Turki Alalshikh.

Phil Jay is an experienced boxing news writer and has been the Editor of World Boxing News since 2010.

Follow WBN: X.com, Facebook, Instagram, Blue Sky, and Threads.