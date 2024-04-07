Canelo vs Benavidez not happening – dead in the water

Canelo Alvarez will not be facing Mexican rival David Benavidez after both men decided to move on from facing each other in the future.

The pair released separate statements to bring the topic to a close. Benavidez admitted his attempts had fallen on deaf ears. Meanwhile, Canelo said ‘he’ll do what he wants to do’ and did not commit to a battle.

Benavidez has now aired his intentions to move up to 175 pounds, a division where Canelo is unlikely to tread again for some time.

Canelo vs Benavidez is off

“With Canelo, it’s that bulls***, ‘Oh, he needs to be respectful.’ I won’t bow my knee to anybody because I’ve earned my shot,” Benavidez told The Fresh and Fit Podcast. “This fight isn’t happening because he wants $150million. That’s telling me he’s scared.

“He gave the opportunity to Jaime Munguia, who hasn’t done anything. The excuse Canelo gave was, ‘Oh because he’s been really respectful.’ Like bro, get the f*** out of here.”

Making the fight dead in the water, Benavidez added: “I don’t think that Canelo fight is going to happen, so I’ve gotta move on. These guys at 175 pounds are some killers [Artur Beterbiev and Dmitry Bivol, who defeated Canelo]. Now my mind is one hundred percent focused on them.”

Previously, “The Mexican Monster” had accused Canelo of not having the cojones to fight him.

“If I have nothing to offer, then why are you demanding that you get 150-200 million to fight someone who isn’t worth anything? Hopefully, after you make that 150 million, you have enough left over to buy a pair of nuts.”

Canelo will do what he wants

Speaking to The LA Times Espanol, Canelo defended his position.

“The truth is I’ve always fought those who people say I don’t want to fight. I am in a position where I have earned the right. I can do whatever I want to do.

“At the end of the day, I won’t please them with anything. When they wanted me to fight Gennady Golovkin, I fought Golovkin. Callum Smith, Miguel Cotto, Floyd Mayweather, Austin Trout, everyone. So if you look at that, they are never pleased with anything. I will do what I want to do.”

Saudi-bound

Benavidez will get a shot at the winner of Beterbiev vs Bivol for the undisputed title after the dust settles on the June 1 Saudi Arabian event. Saudi Chairman Turki Alalshikh promised to try to make the fight for Benavidez if it works for Al Haymon in 2024.

While some are skeptical about Haymon working with the Saudi superpowers, Benavidez has already publicly asked Alalshikh to make the Canelo fight happen. Namedropping Turki without mentioning his PBC mentor may backfire for the undefeated former champion. However, the situation was such that Benavidez had to try.

“Let’s bring the biggest and most exciting fight to Saudi Arabia. This will be the biggest Mexican vs Mexican-American fight in the history of boxing. What better place to do it than The Kingdom, for the entire world to see?

“This fight is for pride and glory. I fight for greatness, not money. Your Excellency, if I do not beat Canelo, I will donate my entire purse to any kid’s charity of your liking.

“When I do beat Canelo, I will be donating a huge amount of that purse to benefit children’s hunger worldwide. I’m a champion of the people and will continue to fight the best! I stand by my words!”

He may not get Canelo, but Benavidez seems to be Saudi-bound at some point toward the end of 2024. First, Benavidez will share a bill with Gervonta Davis when he competes for the WBC interim light heavyweight title against Oleksandr Gvozdyk this summer.

Read all articles and learn more about the author, experienced boxing writer, and World Boxing News Editor Phil Jay.

Follow WBN: X.com, Facebook, Instagram, Blue Sky, and Threads.