Canelo Alvarez embraces ‘100% Mexican celebration’ despite snub

Canelo Alvarez has accepted a fight with fellow Mexican Jaime Munguia with open arms, having previously stated his desire to face an American.

Despite a previous snub, the undisputed super middleweight king is returning to his usual spot on Cinco de Mayo in Las Vegas this spring for a battle with Munguia.

Canelo Alvarez vs Munguia

Canelo reviewed several alternatives before signing on the dotted line to face Munguia. Jermall Charlo was reportedly the first choice, with Edgar Berlanga as another option.

A disagreement with Premier Boxing Champions over which route they would eventually go down sees Canelo squaring off against his former promoter, Oscar De La Hoya.

Munguia is represented by Oscar De La Hoya’s Golden Boy Promotions, meaning Canelo will share a stage with his old mentor. It all makes for a more significant occasion. The last time Canelo faced a Mexican opponent on a celebration weekend in Vegas was Julio Cesar Chavez Jr., who was in the opposite corner.

But Canelo also wants to put his latest appearance at T-Mobile Arena right. Dmitry Bivol was the opponent in 2022, as Canelo lost for the second time in his career.

Mexican celebration

Trainer Eddy Reynoso has embraced the event and says all of Mexico will turn out for the event.

“We are very excited to return on May 4, especially with a Mexican opponent,” said Reynoso. “This will be a one hundred percent Mexican celebration!

“There has been a long time since two Mexicans have faced each other in an event like this. It’s going to be a grand fight.

“Jamie Munguia is an ex-champion who’s been winning fights and demonstrating great things. That tells me it’s going to be an exciting fight. I am very happy and grateful to Jamie for agreeing to make this happen.”

Canelo stated: “I’m very proud and excited to be able to make this fight. A Mexican versus another Mexican is always a huge fight. It’s been a while since there’s been one like this.

“It’s great to give an opportunity like this to a fighter that’s earned it like Jaime has. It gives me a lot of joy that two Mexicans will face each other in such a big fight for the sport.”

Munguia is 43-0 through a career spawning controversy over his opponents. Now, he faces the toughest at 168 pounds for all the belts.

Read all articles by WBN and learn more about an experienced and trusted source in the sport.

Follow World Boxing on X.com, Facebook, Instagram, Blue Sky, and Threads.