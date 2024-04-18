Canelo pushes PPV price to Mayweather levels for Munguia

Canelo Alvarez pushes his Pay Per View price closer toward old foe Floyd Mayweather as the Mexican superstar prepares for Jaime Munguia.

The undisputed super middleweight champion will charge more than any previous PPV, including the Gennadiy Golovkin trilogy. For Canelo vs GGG III, the price was $84.98 on DAZN, but the former pound-for-pound king will go higher on May 4.

Canelo vs Munguia can be purchased for $89.99 on DAZN, with the charge only ten dollars short of Mayweather’s battle with Manny Pacquiao. Many will argue that inflation should see the rise coming after nine years. However, fans don’t seem happy based on the initial reaction.

DAZN Group announced that “Canelo Promotions will present a Mexican blockbuster so big that it could only take place on Cinco de Mayo Weekend” to justify the tag.

Canelo will put his four belts on the line against the unbeaten 43-0 former world champion Munguia at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. The headliner will be backed up on the PPV platform by Mario Barrios vs. Fabian Maidana and Brandon Figueroa vs. Jessie Magdaleno, both for WBC interim titles.

Eimantas Stanionis faces Gabriel Maestre for the little-meaning WBA ‘regular’ welterweight title in the opener.

If Canelo eventually battles David Benavidez, that could be the event that pushes the price to Mayweather vs Pacquiao levels and beyond.

About Canelo vs Munguia

The 33-year-old Canelo (60-2-2, 39 KOs) has triumphed over a long list of elite fighters since turning pro at 15. He’s lost just twice to Bivol and the other defeat against undefeated legend Floyd Mayweather.

On the other hand, 27-year-old Munguía (43-0, 34 KOs) remains undefeated but will face his sternest test against his compatriot.

Previously fighting under Oscar de la Hoya’s Golden Boy Productions, Canelo’s bout with Munguia is his first event against his former promoter since they parted ways in 2020.

This 12-round undisputed super-middleweight title clash is the first ever all-Mexican showdown for a title above 160 pounds. It will be just the second time Canelo has fought a compatriot on his favored Cinco de Mayo weekend.

It is not just the main event that promises the drama but an undercard with a belt at stake in every match-up.

Former world champion American Mario “El Azteca” Barrios will make the first defense of his WBC interim welterweight title against Argentine Fabián “TNT” Maidana.

Brandon “The Heartbreaker” Figueroa, the former world champion, will put his Interim WBC Featherweight Title at risk in his first interim title defence when he faces against former super bantamweight champion Jessie Magdaleno.

Finally, undefeated WBA Welterweight Champion Eimantas Stanionis will battle it out against the unbeaten two-time Olympian Gabriel Maestre.

This event will be available globally on a non-exclusive basis on DAZN PPV [excluding] Mexico, LATAM & China, with the PPV on sale from today in all markets. Fans in the US can also purchase on Prime Video, alongside traditional cable and satellite outlets, including PPV.com. For more details on local market pricing, please visit www.DAZN.com.

