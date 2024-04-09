Canelo vs Munguia PPV undercard confirmed for May 4

The Canelo vs Munguia undercard is set for May 4 as Mexico vs. Mexico takes over the Cinco de Mayo celebration weekend in Las Vegas.

A trio of bouts featuring top contenders from two decisions will accompany Canelo Alvarez vs Jaime Munguia.

Canelo vs Munguia undercard

Welterweight Mario Barrios puts his WBC interim welterweight title on the line against Fabián Maidana in the co-main event. Also on the card, another WBC interim ruler, Brandon Figueroa, puts the featherweight version up for grabs against Jessie Magdaleno.

Finally, the WBA secondary welterweight champion to Terence Crawford’s belt, Eimantas Stanionis, takes on favored WBA contender Gabriel Maestre in the Pay-Per-View opener.

On top of the bill, Pound-for-Pound star Canelo Álvarez puts his undisputed super middleweight titles in the air as undefeated Jaime Munguía challenges for the crown.

The four main bouts occur on Saturday, May 4, from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. The action begins at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT live on Amazon Prime and DAZN.

Barrios vs Maidana

“El Azteca” Barrios faces Argentine power-puncher and younger brother of Marcos Maidana, Fabián – known as “TNT” due to his dynamite fists.

“I’m thrilled to be back in the ring for the co-main event of the biggest Mexican fight in history and during Cinco de Mayo weekend,” said Barrios. “Fabián Maidana is a formidable warrior like me, so the fans are definitely in for an exciting fight. Defending my title is priority number one, and I will do it with intelligence and bad intentions.

“Everyone knows that I leave it all in the ring when I step into the ring. This will be no different. On May 4, the fans can expect a Mexico vs. Argentina war.”

Maidana said: “I’m very happy to be fighting on this card against a great champion like Mario Barrios. We come to win and give our best to the mecca of boxing, Las Vegas.

“The world knows my brother beat Floyd Mayweather on Cinco de Mayo, and I plan to do the same against Barrios. I’m fighting for my people in Argentina and coming to win.”

Figeruoa vs Magdaleno

Figueroa and Magdaleno are not strangers to a PPV undercard.

“I’ve been staying ready, just patiently waiting for my opportunity, and now I can’t wait to get back in the ring on May 4,” said Figueroa. “Magdaleno is a great fighter, and he’s a former world champion for a reason.

“I know I have to be at my best. I’m just hungry to get back into the ring and keep boxing exciting with my fights and my fighting style.”

Magdaleno said, “This fight is everything to me. Some people think I’m an underdog against Figueroa. But I’d remind those people of one thing. I was an underdog when I became world champion for the first time, and I’m ready to do it again. On May 4, you will hear ‘and the new!’”

Stanionis vs Maestre

Finally, Stanionis and Maestre discussed their fight.

“I’m so excited to get back in the ring. I feel like a kid in a candy store who gets to choose any candy he wants,” said Stanionis. “This is especially exciting for me because I am a big fan of Canelo Álvarez. I love watching his fights and as a kid, I dreamed of fighting on Cinco de Mayo in front of all those great Mexican fans.

“It motivates me even more to give them a great fight. I know that Gabriel Maestre is tough and has power. We fought in the amateurs, and I know it’s a great matchup of styles. I’m going to bring the action, and so will he. You can definitely expect fireworks on May 4.”

Maestre added: “I’ve wanted to fight Stanionis for years and get revenge from our amateur match,” said Maestre. “It was a tough, close fight, and I’m ready to face him again for another war. We are ready for a great fight and to leave the ring with my hand raised. May 4 will be a historic day for Venezuela and me.”

May 4

Tom Brown, President of TGB Promotions, expects a huge night for boxing fans.

“Saturday, May 4, will deliver a worthy pay-per-view undercard of toe-to-toe clashes leading up to the all-Mexico headlining clash between Canelo Álvarez and Jaime Munguia.

“Cinco de Mayo weekend is a crown jewel in the boxing calendar, and with this jam-packed lineup of action fighters entering the ring at T-Mobile Arena, fans are in for non-stop entertainment once again on this PBC Pay-Per-View event on Prime Video.”

Tickets for the live event are on sale now at AXS.com. Canelo Promotions and TGB Promotions promote the event in association with Golden Boy Promotions and Zanfer Boxing Promotions.

Follow WBN: X.com, Facebook, Instagram, Blue Sky, and Threads.