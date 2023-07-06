Vergil Ortiz Jr. hospitalized after incident, Stanionis fight off again

Welterweight contender Vergil Ortiz Jr. has pulled out of a clash with fellow undefeated star Eimantas Stanionis, meaning the collision is off for the third time.

Ortiz has been given dates on two occasions to face the WBA regular champion. Both, as well as the latest, have fallen apart.

The decision was made by Golden Boy Promotions to elevate Floyd Schofield to the main event after reports of an Ortiz health incident blighted the fight.

Vergil Ortiz Jr. out of Stanionis fight

“Nothing is more important than the safety of our fighters. We, of course, support Vergil’s decision one hundred percent,” stated Golden Boy.

They added that where one door closes, another opens for another of their fighters.

“This unfortunate event does, however, open the door for one of Golden Boy’s top prospects. Floyd Schofield has the opportunity to accelerate his profile by headlining in his home state of Texas.

“We will, as always, put on a high-action card from top to bottom on July 8 and look forward to showcasing all of our fighters both in San Antonio and on DAZN.”

“More information on the July 8 event will be announced shortly.”

Stanionis manager Shelly Finkel tells me he was informed earlier today by Eric Gomez of Golden Boy that Vergil Ortiz had fainted, was hospitalized & that their fight Saturday is off. Third this fight hasn't gone through. Hope Vergil is OK. #boxing #StanionisOrtiz — Dan Rafael (@DanRafael1) July 6, 2023

Fainting incident

Former WBN writer Dan Rafael reported that he spoke to a friend of WBN, Shelly Finkel. The New Yorker then shed some light on the situation.

“Stanionis manager Shelly Finkel tells me he was informed earlier today by Eric Gomez of Golden Boy that Vergil Ortiz had fainted.

“He was hospitalized and that their fight Saturday is off. [It’s the] Third [time] this fight hasn’t gone through. [I] Hope Vergil is OK.

Rafael added: “Golden Boy announces Vergil Ortiz’s withdrawal from Saturday’s main event.

“That card will go on with lightweight up-and-comer Floyd Schofield’s fight being moved from the co-feature to the new main event.”

Follow WBN: Facebook, Insta, Twitter.