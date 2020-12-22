Shawn Porter predicts Terence Crawford leaves Bob Arum for Al Haymon

Sean Michael Ham

Former two-time world welterweight champion and PBC analyst Shawn Porter has had his say on the current Terence Crawford promotional saga.

Porter joined the Last Stand Podcast with Brian Custer earlier this month to discuss everything boxing on the show.

‘Showtime’ talked about the possibility of fighting Crawford and why he feels the two-weight ruler will leave Top Rank in favor of Al Haymon’s Premier Boxing Champions.

All the major stars at 147 pounds congregate on the PBC platform, which seems to give Crawford little choice if a deal cannot be made between Arum and Haymon.

On what happens next, Porter told Custer: “I know him. He’s going to make a business decision based on what’s best for his career and what’s best for his family.

“I definitely can see him making a move to PBC because this is where the money can be made. This is where the biggest fights can be made.

“If you’re Bob Arum, I got a feeling Bob Arum understands that he’s (Crawford) ready to make that move. Because it’s going to happen, I’m going to say what I feel, and I don’t think he should do that.”

Asked about the chances of Crawford vs. Porter if ‘Bud’ does switch sides, the 33-year-old added: “With me, it’s 100% the competitive spirit that I have.

“The willingness to fight someone who a lot of people feel he’s feared and a lot of people don’t want to fight him.

“A lot like me taking on Errol Spence Jr., I know what I can do, and you give me an opportunity, and I’m going to do it. I’m not going to let anything stop me.

“Really, the only thing preventing me from fighting Terence Crawford is the fact that he and I both haven’t said yes. If he’s willing to say yes, the fight will happen.”

Following his superb performance in a close defeat to Errol Spence in late 2019, Porter remains one of the welterweight division’s biggest names.

A rematch with Spence is a distinct possibility for the American, with Crawford, Pacquiao, or Mikey Garcia also in the shake-up for 2021.

