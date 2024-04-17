Manny Pacquiao shoes from Mayweather weigh-in sell for $15k

Manny Pacquiao’s son sold a pair of Nike Air Max made especially for the eight-weight world champion to a YouTuber for $15,000.

Michael, who himself is a social media influencer, took the shoes to Boss Toyo, an online dealer who hosts a vlogging series called ‘Pinoy Pawnstars.’



Nike made the shoes for Pacquiao during the height of his career, and according to Michael, his dad wore them during the weigh-in for the 2015 Floyd Mayweather fight. Michael initially wanted $50,000.

However, Toyo managed to haggle with Pacquiao due to the fact he brought a pair of WBC gloves gifted to Pacquiao, which Michael says his mother gave to him. He asked for over $14,000 for the gloves, bringing the asking price for both to $64,000.

Having engaged in a chat with an expert on celebrity shoes, a value of $10,000 was placed on the shoes. Toyo was happy with the price, but Michael chose not to sell unless the price was raised.

Pacquiao pointed out that an international sale or auction could easily see the shoes sold for a far higher price. Toyo then stated he’d go to just under $15,000 but that he had no interest in the gloves due to a ‘lack of story.’

After a chat with his mother – Manny’s wife Jinkee, Michael accepted the offer and sold the shoes for $15,000 [850,000 Filipino pesos] despite saying he wanted $17,500 at the end.

If proof is provided with the shoes, Toyo could easily make money for a collector who wants boxing memorabilia from the Mayweather vs Pacquiao event.

The 2015 clash remains the highest-grossing fight of all time and will remain in the record books for years to come. Therefore, if Pacquiao wore them as he weighed in and went head-to-head with Mayweather, the price of such shoes would only increase in the future.

