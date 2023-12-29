Floyd’s favorite, Mayweather vs Pacquiao ref Kenny Bayless retires

Floyd Mayweather’s favorite referee, Kenny Bayless, who oversaw the Manny Pacquiao fight, has retired at 73.

Bayless took charge of half of Mayweather’s last dozen bouts, including standout victories over Saul Canelo Alvarez and Shane Mosley.

The first time Bayless was the third man in the ring for a Mayweather battle was his Pay Per View breakout win over Oscar De La Hoya.

Mayweather took over the De La Hoya PPV machine on May 5, 2007. He never looked back as he earned more than a billion dollars in his later career.

After competing on the exhibition circuit, Mayweather continued making money. For his last clash with John Gotti III earlier this year, Floyd once again employed Bayless.

However, a riot broke out when Bayless stopped the fight and disqualified Gotti. Mayweather vs Gotti II is set to go down during Super Bowl weekend in February.

After his latest statement, the long-time experienced official could still be involved in the second fight.

Referee Kenny Bayless retires

“I’m happy to announce that I am retiring as a referee for the state of Nevada. After more than four decades in the ring, 32 as a professional referee, and another decade in the amateurs, I’m satisfied with my contribution to the sport of boxing and grateful for my accomplishments.

“Over the years, I maintained good health, so I plan to stay involved in the sport–maybe as a supervisor with one of the four major boxing organizations or even as a judge.

“You might even see me in the ring for an international exhibition or celebrity match. I’m open to whatever comes my direction.

“I have a couple of opportunities in the works at the moment. I want to thank God for watching over me and the fighters for these many years.

“But I also want to thank my wife, family, friends, and all my boxing fans for their continued support. I hope you enjoy the pictures of some of my memorable bouts!

“See you at the fights!”

Floyd Mayweather controversy

Despite his obvious talent inside the ropes, Bayless was embroiled in controversy before Mayweather fought Conor McGregor.

The UFC star rejected Mayweather’s plan to give Bayless the third-man job for their August 2017 encounter. Bayless had aired his opinion on the fight before the objection.

“His views, he went public on what he thought the fight was,” McGregor said. “He can’t be involved in the event.”

Speaking to Elie Seckbach in 2016, Bayless said: “I wouldn’t want to see Mayweather vs McGregor. It’s two different sports. UFC and boxing are two different sports. What would be the point?”

Nevada Commission head Bob Bennett stated that Bayless was never in contention due to the video comments.

“Conor McGregor had nothing to do with Kenny Bayless’ removal,” Bennett said. “Kenny Bayless was removed from being considered because of the comment.

“Based on his comment, he shouldn’t be talking to the media unless it’s something mundane, like about how an official works. He was removed long before McGregor said anything.”

Bennett went on to praise Bayless and denied he was biased towards Mayweather.

“Kenny’s an outstanding referee,” Bennett said. “I don’t think he’s prejudiced toward Mayweather or anyone else, but the fact he made the statement that the event shouldn’t be going on makes him ineligible to be considered as the referee.”

