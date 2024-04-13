Floyd Mayweather fight fails to materialize five months on

A Floyd Mayweather fight announced in November is still yet to materialize five months down the line.

Speculation is now rife that the boxing legend has retired for good.

Floyd Mayweather fight return

Mayweather had stated that he would stage a rematch of his ill-fated battle with John Gotti III at Super Bowl weekend in February 2024.

The official statement released in mid-November 0r 2023 said, “Kicking off Super Bowl weekend. Unfinished business. See you guys in Las Vegas. More details coming soon!”

Reported to be happening on February 9 or 10, Mayweather’s “enemy for life” was beaten in six rounds last June. Not many thought a second bout was warranted, mainly due to the brawl that took place in the aftermath.

Gotti’s frustration spilled out when referee Kenny Bayless halted the contest, leading to a ring brawl as both sides spilled between the ropes. The fighting caused an eruption of violence outside the ring that caught fire significantly at the Florida event. Thousands of fans rioted, with videos even showing celebrities getting involved in the melee.

After everything calmed down, Gotti took to social media to warn Mayweather. Another member of the Gotti family, who was reported to be his sister, also sent a threat to Mayweather’s daughter.

Gotti called Mayweather a ‘punk b****’ and stated Mayweather “never put me down” and the fight was a “DQ for no reason” on the night.

His sister added: “Floyd Mayweather, it may be two years, three years from now, but I’m coming [for your family].”

Bad blood

The bad blood between two families would have been better served petering out, as it was not suitable for the sport then and is not appropriate now. Despite the animosity, Mayweather wanted to incorporate it into the NFL showpiece.

Wanting a bit of the Super Bowl action, Mayweather intended to place himself into the fold. However, whether Nevada rejected the fight or Mayweather didn’t see any interest in the second fight will never truly be determined.

We know that no further announcement came, and the once-confirmed clash never occurred. Two months after the due date, neither Mayweather nor Gotti has mentioned why it failed to materialize.

Judging by the first event, it wouldn’t be hard to figure out why Mayweather vs Gotti II didn’t happen.

Mayweather still has irons in the fire if he continues his career, which hasn’t been this stagnant since he officially retired in 2015. A second clash with Manny Pacquiao, which would have meaning as the previous event was the most lucrative ever in the sport, is touted for the end of 2024.

The battle, which broke Pay Per View records in May 2015, was confirmed by Pacquiao for RIZIN last year before Mayweather added that it would only be on when he announced it first.

It’s safe to say that if Mayweather vs Pacquiao II isn’t set by October, it’s doubtful either legend will ever fight again.

Read all articles and learn more about the author, experienced boxing writer, and World Boxing News Editor Phil Jay.

Follow WBN: X.com, Facebook, Instagram, Blue Sky, and Threads.