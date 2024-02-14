Two free-to-air bouts added to Thurman-Tszyu PBC on Prime Video

Two free-to-air showdowns featuring a rising star in his toughest test to date and a flyweight world champion against an undefeated contender will highlight the first PBC on Prime Video show.

The event takes place on Saturday, March 30, from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. The two matchups will be available via free access to all fans, regardless of Prime membership or purchase of the PPV card.

The live-streaming presentation will be topped by rising middleweight Elijah Garcia taking on contender Kyrone “Shut It Down” Davis in a 10-round attraction.

The undercard will also feature WBC Flyweight World Champion Julio Cesar Martinez defending his world title against unbeaten contender Angelino Cordova to kick off the action at 6 p.m. ET/3 p.m. PT.

PBC on Prime Video

“PBC on Prime Video is coming out of the gate strong with two matchups that promise intrigue and fireworks on March 30 at T-Mobile Arena,” said Tom Brown, President of TGB Promotions. “One of 2023’s breakout stars, Elijah Garcia, is continuing to take big steps in his career against the highly-skilled and tough-as-nails Kyrone Davis.

“Adding in Mexican flyweight world champion Julio Cesar Martinez against the highly-motivated and undefeated Angelino Cordova and fight fans will be in for non-stop drama in the sport’s first big Las Vegas event of 2024.”

These bouts will lead into the inaugural four-fight PBC Pay-Per-View available on Prime Video beginning at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT and topped by two-time world champion Keith “One Time” Thurman dueling rising star and reigning world champion Tim Tszyu in the main event, plus WBA Super Lightweight World Champion Rolando “Rolly” Romero and Mexican star Isaac “Pitbull” Cruz meeting in the co-main event.

Rounding out the pay-per-view lineup is Cuban star and reigning WBA Middleweight World Champion Erislandy “The American Dream” Lara defending his belt against No. 1 rated mandatory challenger Michael Zerafa, plus all-action super welterweight sensation Sebastian “The Towering Inferno” Fundora meeting streaking contender Serhii Bohachuk for the vacant WBC Super Welterweight World Championship in the pay-per-view opener.

In addition to the PPV being available for purchase on Prime Video, regardless of Prime membership, fans will also be able to continue to access the PPV telecast through traditional cable and satellite outlets.

Thurman vs Tszyu will be Al Haymon’s first offering since Showtime bowed out of boxing, leaving PBC to look elsewhere.

Tickets for the live event, which TGB Promotions promote, are available now through AXS.com. The main event is promoted in association with No Limit Boxing.