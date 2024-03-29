Exclusive: Brian Custer talks Prime, Tszyu-Fundora, Mike Tyson

Brian Custer takes to the microphone again this weekend as the respected boxing broadcaster takes the reins of Tszyu vs Fundora on Prime Video.

Ahead of the event, Custer took time to exclusively give World Boxing News his valued insight on the two main bouts, his continued partnership with Premier Boxing Champions, his future, and Mike Tyson’s return to the sport.

Broadcaster Brian Custer returns to the boxing fold

Custer is a much-loved part of American sports coverage, especially boxing. His presence on screen is a reassuring comfort that what fans are about to witness will be professionally handled.

The Emmy Award winner, who also hosts the Last Stand Podcast and appears on ESPN SportsCenter, was first asked for his take on returning to the PBC fold.

“It’s like reuniting with a best friend from your past. Once you reconnect, it’s like you never lost touch and right back in the groove,” Custer exclusively told WBN. “I’m excited to be a part of such an exciting new adventure and work with some talented, familiar faces.”

Airing his thoughts on Tim Tszyu vs. Sebastian Fundora and Rolly Romero vs. Isaac Cruz after an eventful ten days after Keith Thurman pulled out, Custer predicted: “I really believe stylistically these are going to be exciting, competitive and end in a stoppage.

“Tsyzu vs Thurman would have been more of a tactical fight, especially with Thurman’s movement. Despite Sebastian Fundora’s height and reach, he likes to fight on the inside and mix it up. This is right in Tsyzu’s wheelhouse, with his punching power and the pressure he applies.

“Isaac “Pitbull” Cruz knows only one thing, and that’s to apply mental and physical pressure with his come-forward style and the vicious hooks he throws. Rolly has a good jab and a tremendous right hand of his own. That’s always an x-factor, but he has been dropped in his last two fights.”

PBC on Prime Video

Asked if he plans to be part of the Prime Video partnership long-term after the demise of Showtime Boxing, Custer replied: “It would be a privilege to be a part of the PBC on Amazon Prime in the future.

“I got the opportunity to be a part of the first PBC broadcasts when Al Haymon started it back in 2015. To help build the PBC on Amazon Prime as the best in boxing is a goal I’m determined to achieve.

“Evolving is part of life. I was at Showtime Championship Boxing for ten years, and when you step into something new, there is always a transition because you are doing some things differently. The good thing is I’m surrounded by people whose goals are similar to mine. That’s the great storytelling of all the fighters and a desire to put on the best, most entertaining, and informative broadcast for boxing fans.”

Custer stated on his other ongoing projects: “Right now, I’m working to get my podcast, the Last Stand, back on a podcast network.

“I’ve had so many fighters and athletes contact me about doing another episode, so now we’re talking with sponsors, production companies, and networks to support us. It would be great if Amazon Prime wanted to be that vehicle because of the synergy,” he added.

Mike Tyson

Finally, asked for his opinion on the return of Mike Tyson at 58 on July 20 against Jake Paul, the cancer survivor understood fully why the fight was even happening.

“I think both of those guys are going to make a lot of money! Hell, I’m thinking about intensifying my training and looking to challenge Jake Paul,” the Ohio native joked.

“Even at 58, Iron Mike can still punch. I believe he has to catch Jake in the first three rounds. After three rounds, I favor Jake because he’s coming into his boxing prime and has improved tremendously in every fight.

“He has shown that he can carry his power in the later rounds and could capitalize when Mike’s tires.”

Tyson vs Paul is due to take place at AT&T Stadium in Dallas, Texas, this summer, provided both men pass licensing tests before the official announcement.

