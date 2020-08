Charlo Brothers feature in explosive interview on The Last Stand with Brian Custer

Stephanie Trapp

THE CHARLOS ON HEADLINING THEIR FIRST Pay Per View SEPTEMBER 26th

“IT GIVES THE BOXING WORLD ANOTHER CHANCE TO SEE ME AND MY TWIN BROTHER AT THE TOP LEVEL AND ON A TOP SHOWCASE. WE’RE GOING TO GET A CHANCE TO SHOWCASE OUR TALENT AND WE’VE BEEN ON MAINSTREAM CARDS BEFORE SO I DON’T THINK THIS WILL AFFECT OUR PERFORMANCE. IT’S LONG OVERDUE, ME AND MY TWIN BROTHER ARE READY TO PUT IT DOWN FOR THE WHOLE DAY OF BOXING ON THE 26TH.

IT’S GOING TO BRING OUT A DIFFERENT AUDIENCE AND ITS GOING TO MAKE VIEWERS REALIZE ME AND MY BROTHER DESERVE TO BE HERE.”

JEMALL CHARLO SAYS FACING SERGEY DEREVYANCHENKO SENDS A MESSAGE TO CANELO

“ME TAKING ON THE FIGHT ALREADY SENDS A MESSAGE, IT’S HOW I’M GOING TO STOP HIM, THAT’S GOING TO MAKE THE DIFFERENCE. IT’S HOW I PERFORM WE’VE BEEN IN HERE WITH SOME TOP NAMES AND HE’S BEEN IN WITH SOME TOP NAMES TOO. SO THIS IS ONE OF THOSE FIGHTS WHERE FANS CAN’T SAY NOTHING ABOUT THE OPPONENT.”

JERMELL CHARLO ON WHO’S NEXT IF HE BEATS JEISON ROSARIO AND BECOMING THE UNIFIED CHAMPION AT 154 POUNDS

“IF IT ALIGNS THE RIGHT WAY, I THINK EVERYBODY IS ON THE JERMELL CHARLO HITLIST. THEY KNOW WHO THE MAN IS IN THE WEIGHT DIVISION. HURD IS STILL AVAILABLE IF HE STILL WANTS TO FIGHT AT THIS WEIGHT, I DON’T BELIEVE SO. ERISLANDY LARA IF HE’S STILL AVAILABLE. I GOT ANYBODY WHO WANTS JERMELL CHARLO, I’M A DIFFERENT FIGHTER AND NOBODY IS ON MY LEVEL, AND NOBODY COULD STAND IN FRONT OF ME AT 154.”



JERMELL CHARLO ON FACING JEISON ROSARIO ON SHOWTIME PPV FOR THE WBC, WBA, AND IBF 154-POUND UNIFICATION

“IF HE WANTS TO BANG IN THERE, WE CAN BANG IN THERE, IF HE WANTS TO GO INTO SOME DEEP SCHOOLING, WE CAN GO INTO SOME CHARLO SCHOOLING. WE CAN TAKE HIM WHEREVER HE WANTS TO GO, I’M WILLING TO PUT ALL ON THE LINE JUST LIKE HE IS.”

JERMELL CHARLO ON WHY HE SPLIT WITH LONG TIME TRAINER RONNIE SHIELDS

“I DID THE BEST THING EVER IN MY LIFE WHEN I GOT UP OUT OF THERE BRO, AND THAT WAS THE BEST THING I COULD EVER DO. I LOVE THE FACT THAT I CAN TRAIN WITH ANYBODY, I CAN TAKE KNOWLEDGE FROM ANYBODY IN THE GAME AND BECAUSE OF THAT, IT MADE ME OUT TO BE A BETTER FIGHTER THAN I AM NOW.”

JERMELL CHARLO PREDICTION ON A SPENCE VS. CRAWFORD FIGHT

“ERROL SPENCE IS A DOMINANT FIGHTER, HE’S STRONG, HE’S IN THE POCKET THE WAY HE WANT, HE CAN MOVE, HE GOT FEET. CRAWFORD HAS A GREAT TEAM. JUST THE SIZE ADVANTAGE, I DON’T SEE CRAWFORD IN A LENGTHY 12 ROUNDS WITH ERROL.”