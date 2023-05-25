Claressa Shields foe tests positive with VADA, June 3 change-up

Claressa Shields had to seek out a new opponent with just over a week to spare after Hanna Gabriels tested positive in a VADA procedure one month out from the fight.

Gabriels handed in an adverse sample on May 2, four weeks away from the battle. However, the delay in results meant Shields and her team only recently found out.

Shields has raised the stakes substantially and will now face number one ranked middleweight contender Maricela “La Diva” Cornejo in the main event.

The action occurs on Saturday, June 3, from Little Caesars Arena in Detroit. Shields vs Cornejo will be streamed live on DAZN in the U.S. and Canada.

Gabriels was initially slated to rematch Shields. However, based on the VADA test done as part of the WBC Clean Boxer Program, promoter Salita Promotions made the change.

Claressa Shields opponent change

“I told my team to get me the best,’ said Shields, the undisputed middleweight champion. “Cornejo is a tall, tough Mexican full of pride who’s in great shape and wants to beat me.

“She’s ranked number one. That’s exactly what I want for my Detroit homecoming and my fans worldwide. I’m looking forward to a great performance on June 3.”

Cornejo, always seen around the top fights in Las Vegas, stated: “When Shields faced a Mexican in the cage, she lost. Now she will lose to a Mexican in the boxing ring.

“I just finished a fantastic fight camp. I am in the best, strongest physical and mental shape.

“My team in Vegas has sharpened me like a knife for this moment. On June 3, I will become the undisputed champion!”

Salita is proud he could secure such a name for Shields in the minimal time left until the first bell.

“Claressa’s goal has always been to fight the best. We left no stone unturned in ensuring we deliver the highest available contender.

“Cornejo is the undisputed multi-organization number one world-rated middleweight,” added the President of Salita Promotions.

“Fans watching the fight live on DAZN and those present for the comeback of big-time boxing in Detroit at Little Caesars Arena will witness the highest level of professional boxing.

“Two hungry fighters will fight for the Undisputed Middleweight World Crown.”

Shields vs Cornejo

A two-time Olympic gold medalist throughout her storied amateur career, the 28-year-old Shields [13-0, 2 KOs] avenged her only amateur defeat last October when she traveled to the U.K. to win the WBO Middleweight Title from Savannah Marshall via unanimous decision.

The Flint native’s last fight in her home state of Michigan came in March 2021 as she bested Marie Eve Dicaire. In the process, she became the undisputed super welterweight world champion.

Her second undisputed distinction after originally unifying all the middleweight titles with a 2019 victory over then-unbeaten Christina Hammer.

Cornejo

Maricela Cornejo is a native of Washington who now trains in Las Vegas under the tutelage of renowned trainer Ismael Salas. Cornejo [16-5, 6 KOs] enters this fight, having won three-straight contests.

She most recently fought in March, stopping Sheila Cunha in the first round. The 36-year-old has previously challenged for world titles at middleweight and super middleweight. This includes close decision losses to undisputed super middleweight champion Franchon Crews Dezurn in 2018 and 2019.

Cornejo’s first world title opportunity came in just her sixth professional outing. She dropped a razor-thin split decision to Kali Reis in April 2016.

Tickets for the live event are on sale now and can be purchased through 313Presents.com, Ticketmaster.com, and the XFINITY Box Office at Little Caesars Arena.

Salita Promotions and 313 Presents promote the event.

