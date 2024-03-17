Boxing News: Baumgarder vs Persoon / Jackson vs Bastar

The WBC held a purse bid on Friday, March 15, from Mexico City for the rights to the fight between the WBC super featherweight champion, Alycia Baumgardner from the United States, and Belgian Delfine Persoon.

This attractive fight will be promoted by Global Combat Collective LLC, who won with a bid of $500,000 USD.

Baumgardner vs Persoon

For this fight, one of the most innovative rules will apply and that is undoubtedly an important incentive for our boxers, the 10% bonus for the winner.

That is, the winner, in addition to being recognized as WBC Green and Gold Champion and earning the corresponding salary percentage, will take home $50,000 USD of the total purse, thus giving additional interest.

Alycia has a record of 15 wins and only one loss, while Delfine has 59 wins and three losses.

Jackson vs Bastar

Red Owl Boxing today announced that a super bantamweight scrap between Carlos Jackson and Alexis Bastar will serve as the co-main attraction at Box Fest VIII on April 5. The eight-round fight will be featured as part of a five-fight main card that will stream live globally on DAZN in more than 200 territories and regions from the state-of-the-art “Owl’s Nest” in Houston. VIP experience packages and general admission tickets are now available.

Red Owl Boxing’s Box Fest series is a breeding ground for boxing’s future stars with each event featuring a pro debut, a fighter seeking redemption from their first career defeat and a main event bout that will crown a champion, catapulting their career to the next level. The Box Fest series will take center stage on the first Friday of every month.

Jackson (19-1, 12 KOs), hailing from Atlanta, returns to the ring on a mission to earn a position as a super bantamweight contender. In his most recent outing, Jackson stopped Donny Garcia in a rematch of their 2018 fight that Jackson won via decision. Since his lone defeat in 2020, Jackson has earned a three-fight winning streak including a win over a tough, once-beaten Yonatan Guzman Pena on the undercard of a Top Rank-promoted event in New York City.

Bastar (18-2-1, 9 KOs) of Cancun, Mexico, is seeking redemption of his own following just the second loss of his career and the only loss since his second professional fight in 2014. Prior to dropping a decision to Jose Ramirez Maciel in his last outing, the southpaw rode a three fight knockout streak. Holding more than a three-inch height and reach advantage, Bastar looks to get back in the win column in his U.S. debut.