Boxing News: Cruz vs Romero / Bautista / Mykquan Williams

World Boxing News rounds up the latest news from the World Boxing Association in a busy week for the sanctioning body.

The WBA Female Championships Committee ordered the fight between the super bantamweight champion, Erika Cruz, and the official challenger, Nazarena Romero.

The organization communicated to both parties on Wednesday, January 17, and the 30-day period to reach an agreement will be extended from January 18 to February 18.

Cruz comes from defeating Mayerlin Rivas last November 18 in Los Angeles to become the new 122 lbs. champion. Now she must face the Argentinean challenger, who has been waiting for this opportunity for the last few months.

If both parties fail to reach an agreement or refuse to sign the fight, the committee will have the right to call for an auction with a purse split of 75% for the champion and 25% for the challenger.

The World Boxing Association (WBA) has approved the Female Light Flyweight World Championship between Maria Guadalupe Bautista and Sara Haghighat Joo, which will take place on April 27 in Toronto, Canada.

Kina Malpartida, director of the women’s championship committee, sent a letter formally approving the request for the fight between the Mexicans and the Sierra Leoneans.

The letter clarifies that the fight must comply with all the organization’s requirements, including that the winner must defend the title within a period not exceeding nine months after this fight, in addition to performing all anti-doping and pregnancy tests.

The fight will occur under the established regulations and will be ten rounds of 2 minutes as established in this type of fight.

Mykquan Williams

A solid fight pitted two undefeated fighters against each other, and Mykquan Williams put on a masterful performance in a brutal battle that he could resolve by knockout.

In the sixth round, he landed a counter right hand that left Feliciano in a lousy shape. The American managed to finish off with another straight right and a left upper that sent his opponent to the canvas, who, despite getting up, was in terrible condition, and the referee did not allow him to continue.

Williams scored three knockdowns during the six rounds of the fight to tip the scales in his favor and come out with a great victory that made him the WBA regional champion.

Williams now has 20 wins, no losses, two draws, and nine knockouts. Feliciano, meanwhile, has 17 wins, one loss, and eight knockouts.

