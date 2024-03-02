Jermell Charlo loses every 154lb world title belt he once held

Jermell Charlo no longer holds any of his undisputed super welterweight titles after he decided to face Canelo Alvarez in September.

Charlo had mandatories stacking up before the fall 2023 clash with Canelo. However, the tipping point came when Jermell stepped in for his brother Jermall.

Canelo was initially interested in facing Jermall until personal reasons ruled out the Charlo brother. Jermell accepted the offer to move up 14 pounds and battle Canelo in September.

In a nutshell, Charlo chose the best career payday of his life, knowing the championships were in jeopardy. Considering this, his one-sided performance in losing was a surprise.

How did Jermell Charlo lose all his titles?

World Boxing News looks at what happened with all four belts that are no longer in Charlo’s possession.

WBO

When ruling over Canelo vs Charlo, the WBO acted first. They said: “The WBO will sanction Canelo/Charlo scheduled for September 30, 2023, in Las Vegas, Nevada. Charlo will be allowed to enter the ring as WBO Champion and be announced as such. After Charlo entered the ring on September 30, 2023, his status and recognition as WBO Champion were terminated. After Charlo’s WBO Champion status and recognition are terminated, Tim Tszyu will be automatically elevated from Interim Champion to Full Champion status.

So, as of September 30, Charlo was down to three titles.

IBF

In November 2023, the IBF ordered a purse bid for Charlo to defend against Bakhram Murtazaliev. Charlo had no interest, having taken some time out following defeat to Canelo.

Therefore, Charlo vacated the championship to allow Murtazaliev to face Jack Culcay for the vacant strap. Murtazaliev vs Culcay happens in Berlin on April 6.

WBC

Into the New Year, the WBC came next. Charlo was named ‘Champion in Recess’ as the World Boxing Council looked to sanction Serhii Bohachuk vs Sebastian Fundora.

Bohachuk vs Fundora will occur on March 30 for the vacant super welterweight crown.

WBA

Ex-WBN writer Dan Rafael revealed the WBA would be the final sanctioning body to act this month. They also made Charlo’ Champion in Recess’ and will allow the former ruler to fight for the crown, like the WBC, when he returns.

“Not official yet, but I’m told by WBA the Israil Madrimov vs. Magomed Kurbanov bout added to Joshua vs. Ngannou PPV will be for the vacant WBA 154 title. Jermell Charlo will be made “champion in recess,” leaving the once-undisputed champion Charlo without any of the four sanctioning body belts.”

He added: “WBA voting is done and Charlo has been relieved of the 154 belt and made “champion in recess.” Madrimov vs Kurbanov on Joshua vs Ngannou PPV is for vacant title.

“The winner must face Charlo when he returns if he wants to fight. Charlo, once a four-belt undisputed, has no more alphabet belts,” concluded Rafael.

And then there were none.

