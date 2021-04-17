Jermall and Jermell Charlo in contrasting bouts on Showtime this summer

Esther Lin

Jermell Charlo will bid to make history this summer as brother Jermall makes a defense of his middleweight champion one month apart.

The dynamic twins highlight a star-studded line-up. They will each headlining separate world championship events Live on SHOWTIME.

The sizzling summer run features undefeated electrifying champion Jermall Charlo defends his WBC middleweight world title against Juan Macias Montiel in a special Juneteenth homecoming in Houston on Saturday, June 19, live on SHOWTIME.

The next month, WBC, WBA, and IBF 154-pound charismatic world champion Jermell Charlo will look to make boxing history.

He takes on WBO junior middleweight world champion Brian Castaño in a mega-fight to crown the first four-belt 154-pound world champion.

The World Championship Unification bout takes place on Saturday, July 17, live on SHOWTIME.

Details below for both bouts.

JERMALL CHARLO

In a Juneteenth Day celebration on Saturday, June 19, in his hometown of Houston, unbeaten WBC middleweight world champion Jermall Charlo takes on the power-punching Juan Macias Montiel.

After claiming a championship in the 154-pound division, Charlo moved up in weight and has been just as dominant.

The battle against Montiel will be Charlo’s fifth defense of his 160-pound title. Charlo is coming off a career-defining victory over Sergey Derevyanchenko in September.

JERMELL CHARLO

Then, on Saturday, July 17, one month after his brother’s fight, Jermell Charlo looks to make boxing history. He defends his WBC, WBA, and IBF junior middleweight world titles against undefeated WBO world champion Brian Castaño.

It’s one of the most highly anticipated and important matches of the year.

Charlo aims to achieve something that has never been done in boxing history by becoming the first fighter to be an undisputed champion at 154 pounds in the four-belt era.

Charlo has held the WBC title since 2019 and added the WBA and IBF titles with a stunning knockout victory over Jeison Rosario in his last fight in September.