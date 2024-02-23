PPV.com’s Jim Lampley breaks down Joshua vs Ngannou

Legendary boxing voice Jim Lampley airs his thoughts on the Joshua vs. Ngannou fight going out live on PPV.com.

Lampley breaks down the fight taking place on March 8 in Saudi Arabia. “Knockout Chaos” will provide fans with a second helping of former UFC champion Francis Ngannou, who shocked Tyson Fury by dropping him to the canvas in a split decision loss last October.

Anthony Joshua, a two-time heavyweight ruler, is charged with restoring order for the usually more dominant sport.

Jim Lampley breaks down Joshua vs Ngannou

“Joshua vs. Ngannou is the fight which should tell us whether the surprising result of Fury vs. Ngannou was more about surprisingly good Ngannou or surprisingly bad Fury,” Lampley said.

“If Fury’s inability to master a decided underdog was caused by negligent training, inattention to detail, taking an MMA-origin opponent lightly, then an alert, attentive, trained, and ready Joshua should handle that opponent with relative ease. Joshua should re-establish that boxing is different from the craft through which Ngannou earned his identity.

“But if Ngannou is the rare ring competitor who can transfer MMA skills to boxing, he should show it against Joshua, who is slightly smaller and less physically imposing than Fury. My first guess is that Ngannou’s showing against Fury has created an incentive to re-light Joshua’s fire, just what he needs after two losses to the superior technician Oleksandr Usyk.

“That doesn’t mean Ngannou won’t have his moments — he’s proven he’s a formidable competitor. But it does mean that in most instances, boxers fighting within boxing rules have the edge against MMA gladiators.

“Joshua has enough left in his tank to gain a form of public relations victory over Fury by beating Ngannou. I say that from a distance, and I reserve the right to modify that outlook when I have had a chance to see them up close.”

PPV.COM, which does not require a subscription, returns to the ring in its 2024 season debut, live streaming to boxing fans in the U.S. and Canada, arguably the most intriguing fight in recent memory — the heavyweight battle between former two-time unified heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua and MMA legend and newly minted World Boxing Council Top-10 heavyweight contender Francis Ngannou.

The event is live on Friday, March 8, beginning at 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT. The Joshua-Ngannou heavyweight rumble will emanate from Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

