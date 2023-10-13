British Board will not approve Conor Benn to fight Chris Eubank Jr

Conor Benn will not be approved to fight Chris Eubank Jr. in the United Kingdom despite the fight having its most significant appeal in the region.

The British Boxing Board of Control is neither willing nor allowed to give the welterweight a license. This is due to an ongoing drug test case appeal involving Benn.

The BBBofC won’t sanction any fight involving Benn until the appeal resolution is defined either way [which could still result in a suspension for Benn].

Benn obtained a Texas license to return to the sport while the situation remained ongoing. He scored a victory in Orlando against Rodolfo Orozco.

However, BBBofC secretary Robert Smith was against the contest going ahead. He also opposes the Eubank Jr fight until the appeal is finalized.

Conor Benn will not be sanctioned in the UK

“Although it’s a sport, we don’t deal with teams, we deal with individuals. And sometimes people look after themselves rather than the sport in general, which is slightly disappointing,” Smith told talkSPORT.

“I understand why they do it. But no, I don’t think he should be boxing. Personally, I don’t think he should be boxing until this matter is cleared.

“Hopefully, that’ll be done as soon as possible. He hasn’t cleared it [his name]. There are a number of issues that are still outstanding, which everybody’s aware of.

“We’ve decided to appeal a decision. Once the appeal has taken place, we’ll take it on board from there.

“But when Eddie says he’s cleared his name, according to us, we haven’t had an explanation of how the positive test came about. So I don’t quite agree with Eddie on that one.”

On the appeal, the BBBofC stated: “The British Boxing Board of Control (‘BBBofC’) is aware that Mr. Benn and UK Anti-Doping [UKAD] have provided public comment in relation to confidential proceedings before the independent National Anti-Doping Panel.

“The BBBofC cannot comment on the proceedings between UKAD and Mr. Benn due to confidentiality restrictions. Furthermore, we refer to the statement issued by UK Anti-Doping [found in Statement from UK Anti-Doping on Conor Benn’s VADA test].

“As set out therein, we wish to reconfirm that the UK Anti-Doping Rules (“Rules”) which apply to those proceedings provide all relevant parties, including the BBBofC, with a right of appeal.

“The BBBofC takes all anti-doping matters extremely seriously. The BBBofC is considering the exercise of its rights pursuant to the Rules.

“Further comment will not be provided pending the conclusion of the UKAD process in full due to the confidentiality restrictions.

“All inquiries should be directed to UKAD, the body responsible for enforcing the Rules.”

Chris Eubank Jr vs Benn

The Middle East is front-running to host Eubank Jr. vs Benn, as promoters of the fight have to find a willing jurisdiction.

