Fans want drug testing set before Eubank Jr vs Benn date

Some UK fans commenting on a possible Eubank Jr vs Benn grudge match would like to see drug testing confirmed for the bout before a date or venue.

Promoter Eddie Hearn has been vocal in the media, suggesting Chris Eubank Jr. and Conor Benn would fight in the UK. That’s despite an ongoing suspension appeal by the British Boxing Board of Control over two failed tests by Benn.

At present, Benn is not allowed to box in the UK. However, this hasn’t stopped Hearn from plowing ahead with plans.

But as the Matchroom boss continues to tease a New Year clash at a stadium in England or Wales, the boxing community took to social media to add their concern.

Eubank Jr vs Benn drug testing

“If Eubank Jr vs Benn gets made, the first thing that should be confirmed is the drug testing, not a date or venue,” said one commenter in response to a video of Hearn discussing the fight.

Another added: “I wonder who drug testing is involved in this fight?”

The pair have been going back and forth on social media for some time. In the interim, the event has gone from an O2 Arena headliner to a Stadium fight in just over a year.

“There’s obviously still some leftover juice in this kid’s system. It’s significantly affecting his tiny little brain,” Eubank Jr. replied to Benn’s threat of an early knockout.

Benn fired back: “Keep that energy because you are going to be sprawled over the canvas when I knock you unconscious. Also, call Senior [your father]. He’s now flogging the nephew because you sacked him!”

January fight

Outlining when the clash could be set in stone, Hearn told IFL TV: “There’s a very good chance [this week].

“I’ve told everybody [it will be] January. That’s where we’re at now in final negotiations. That’s the only we can explain it.

“We don’t have signed contracts. But we are in final negotiations to make that fight. I believe we’re going to make it.”

Despite Hearn’s positivity, there is pull against the fight as Benn is not effectively cleared to fight by the British Board. The BBBofC spoke out when Benn made his controversial return earlier this year in the United States.

Secretary Robert Smtih stated Benn should not be fighting until a final resolution comes over his potential suspension. The BBBofC remains in the appeal process over the decision by the National Anti-Doping Panelo to lift a temporary ban on the Londoner.

A decision remains pending.

