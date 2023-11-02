Can Eubank Jr vs Benn take place in the UK?

Chris Eubank Jr. vs Conor Benn is being planned for the United Kingdom in the New Year despite an ongoing suspension appeal.

Promoter Eddie Hearn is hell-bent on staging the grudge match despite waning interest. The Matchroom boss wants to cash in while the fight remains in the spotlight.

Benn has already fought on a Texas license despite the British Boxing Board of Control refusing to sanction his fights. The Londoner tested positive for the same substance weeks apart and is currently under investigation by the BBBofC.

A temporary ban was overturned by the National Anti-Doping Panel, allowing Benn to compete. However, the British Board has appealed and wants this situation resolved before granting Benn a UK license.

How will Eubank Jr vs Benn take place in the UK?

So the big question is, ‘How will Eubank Jr. vs Benn take place in the UK?’

Well, the BBBofC won’t sanction the fight. This means Hearn must apply to an outside body unless a resolution satisfies the BBBofC.

Eubank Jr. has already ruled out facing Benn if the UK authorities do not license him. So unless that alters, the only way forward would be to do a David Haye vs Derek Chisora.

In 2012, Frank Warren hosted Haye vs Chisora at West Ham’s Upton Park Stadium despite being banned by the BBBofC. Warren obtained licenses from Luxembourg and defied the BBBofC by keeping the fight on home soil.

Will the British Boxing Board of Control license Conor Benn?

The British Board is aware this could happen again. However, they made their feelings clear on Benn competing at all without a final ruling.

“Although it’s a sport, we don’t deal with teams, we deal with individuals. And sometimes people look after themselves rather than the sport, which is slightly disappointing,” Smith told talkSPORT before Benn fought in the US earlier this year.

“I understand why they do it. But no, I don’t think he should be boxing. Personally, I don’t think he should be boxing until this matter is cleared.

“Hopefully, that’ll be done as soon as possible. He hasn’t cleared it [his name]. Several issues are still outstanding, which everybody’s aware of.

“We’ve decided to appeal a decision. Once the appeal has occurred, we’ll take it on Board from there.

“But when Eddie says he’s cleared his name, according to us, we haven’t had an explanation of how the positive test came about. So I don’t quite agree with Eddie on that one.”

The Board remains fiercely opposed to Benn fighting anybody under a cloud. Therefore, until the whole situation is closed, Hearn will have to upset somebody in his bid to stage the fight in early 2023.

Phil Jay is an experienced boxing news writer.

Editor of World Boxing News since 2010.

Follow WBN: Facebook, Insta, Threads.