Chris Eubank Jr scores 10-8 round with ‘eggsellent’ Benn response

Chris Eubank Jr. put Conor Benn on the hypothetical canvas following a recent goading by his potential opponent.

Benn asked Eubank Jr: “You lost your pen again?” as a fight between the pair continued to stall. A deadlock hit following the decision by the British Boxing Board of Control not to sanction Benn or hand him back his suspended BBBofC license.

Eubank Jr. fired back on that very subject, leading fans to believe the Brighton man won that exchange in a big way.

Chris Eubank Jr. responds to Conor Benn

“You lost ‘your’ license again?” – said Eubank Jr, who seems to be remaining vigilant with his demand that the Board clear Benn for their clash.

One fan praised Eubank for his reply. He said: “Eggsellent response, that,” about the WBC stating an overload of eggs might have contributed to two failed Benn drug tests.

Another added that it was a ’10-8 Eubank round.’

At this moment, Eubank Jr. vs Benn is off the table. That’s unless promoter Eddie Hearn wants to go the route of the David Haye vs Derek Chisora fight.

World Boxing News explained that without the BBBofC, Eubank Jr. vs Benn needs sanctioning from elsewhere, as Haye vs Chisora did with their Luxembourg licenses in 2012.

However, even that isn’t straightforward because Eubank Jr. states he won’t fight outside the BBBofC jurisdiction.

Eubank Jr. vs Benn

Hearn still believes the event can go ahead. The Matchroom boss believes BBBofC head Robert Smith cannot legally stop the fight.

“[Smith’s] comments were completely inaccurate, which will be dealt with today by Conor and his legal team. There will be further news on that,” Hearn told Boxing Social.

“For us, the focus is on making the fight. All our focus is on 3 February, at Spurs, Eubank against Benn. When, or if, we get it signed, then we will deal with the situation.”

Seemingly threatening Smith with consequences for his words, Hearn added: “We believe Conor Benn is cleared to fight legally.

“I won’t go through all of Robert Smith’s comments, but to say that [Conor] has not gone through the applicable channels. That will be dealt with in a big way because that is absolute rubbish.

“[Conor has] gone through his hearing with the WBC, which is the body that controlled the testing. He was completely cleared of any wrongdoing and got reinstated in the rankings.

“Then, he chose to go through the UKAD ruling as well because he felt like it was the right thing to do. He got his suspension lifted and won the case.”

It seems there’s still some scrambling to do to get Eubank Jr. vs Benn entirely on the table.

