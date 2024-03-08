Terence Crawford vs Chris Eubank Jr. explored after Canelo denial

Terence Crawford will explore facing Chris Eubank Jr. this summer after both fighters missed out on Canelo Alvarez.

World Boxing News first reported that Eubank Jr. joined Crawford on the Canelo shortlist after options with Premier Boxing Champions became limited.

Eubank, who has ties to Al Haymon and was once on the verge of facing Jermall Charlo [another WBN exclusive], has targeted Canelo for over five years. As Crawford also lost out of the Canelo fight to Jaime Munguia on May 4, the two superstars on either side of the Atlantic will consider a middleweight clash in the UK or USA.

Terence Crawford vs Chris Eubank Jr

Crawford is Eubank is seen as a solid fight because ‘Bud’ wants to push for a Canelo blockbuster at 168. Eubank is considered one of the top three 160-pounders on the planet. Crawford was looking for a fight at 154, but with limited names at his disposal, he would be willing to face Eubank – even in the Briton’s backyard.

The two-weight undisputed champion has been to the UK before. Crawford dethroned Ricky Burns in Scotland ten years ago to acquire his first world title. Since then, the Ohama man has gone from strength to strength.

As he enters the final phase of his career, Canelo is the silver lining. To have any chance of facing the Mexican superstar in September this year or May 2025, he has to begin a quick process of becoming accustomed to 168 pounds.

It’s unlikely Canelo will come down in weight for Crawford to give him any help whatsoever. Therefore, Crawford must increase his body mass sooner rather than later.

London or Las Vegas PPV

Facing Eubank would be the ideal scenario, with only two-belt champion Janibek as a tastier option at middleweight. Crawford vs Janibek doesn’t have the same clamor or glamor to it, though, leaving all roads pointing to a potential PPV clash in London.

Eubank defeated Liam Smith in his last outing, gaining revenge for a previous knockout loss. Ironically, Crawford’s long-time trainer Brian McIntyre [Bomac] cornered for Eubank in the victory. Both those events took place on the Sky Sports Box Office platform. Bringing Crawford over for another helping would be a no-brainer.

However, Las Vegas would also be a strong consideration for Crawford vs. Eubank Jr. It all depends on what network Crawford links with as a free agent.

Conor Benn commented on the fight after getting wind of Crawford vs Eubank Jr. from Saudi Arabia, where he had already asked Janibek to end his UK rival.

“Crawford will donate [trainer] Bomac to Eubank for this fight as he doesn’t need a cornerman for this,” said the welterweight looking to face Manny Pacquiao.

