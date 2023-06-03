Saudi deal to make heavyweight champion boxing’s biggest earner

Heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk is set to become boxing’s biggest earner after signing a deal with Skills Entertainment in Saudi Arabia.

The deal was leaked early on Saturday, hours before the official announcement. The agreement will see Usyk put in pole position to earn more money than any other fighter on the planet.

Tyson Fury, who recently criticized Usyk’s earning power, may have to think again. Fury’s loss in not agreeing to fight usyk could also be a gain for Deontay Wilder and Anthony Joshua as the possibility of a title challenge against Usyk opens up for both with the new contract.

Usyk walked away from Fury talks following a series of unrealistic demands, leading to ESPN’s Timothy Bradley accusing “The Gypsy King” of ducking.

Heavyweight collapse

“[Tyson] Fury is the one to blame. I’m sick of the mess,” said Bradley. “I call this a legitimate duck by Fury.

“He’s ducking Usyk. He didn’t think Usyk was going to take the seventy-thirty split. The goalposts got moved again. They kept getting moved,” added the former two-weight world champion.

Usyk’s handler Alexandr Krassyuk lost his mind over how the Fury negotiations went. The Ukrainian didn’t mind letting the public know who was at fault for the collapse of an undisputed heavyweight title fight.

“The reason for that is it went too far. There was a feeling that after Usyk accepted seventy-thirty, Tyson Fury started thinking that he could put a saddle around his neck and start riding Usyk as much as he could,” he told talkSPORT.

“It’s not right. I mean, Usyk accepted the seventy-thirty split as a courtesy. He was so loyal. He was so willing to make this fight happen.

“But the fight isn’t about Tyson Fury. The fight is about the pending WBC belt in his collection.”

On Fury continually altering his demands, Krassyuk added: “Tyson tries to avoid it by putting many obstacles in front while making the deal. Then there’s no need to put more effort in, and we go our way.”

Usyk vs Wilder or Joshua

For now, Usyk has a lot on his plate. Three top-division mandatories are due, along with interest from Wilder and Joshua. Five bouts could happen over the next two years, with the majority occurring in the Middle East.

The Dubois fight is first and looks to be set for Poland. However, that could change with the new deal, potentially.

Joshua or Wilder could then follow, with Filipi Hrgovic and Zhilei Zhang also on the cards before the end of 2024.

Wilder is interested in Usyk but believes the Ukrainian is stalling.

“This is the business of boxing; it’s very tricky. For me, boxing is one of the most challenging businesses.

“It has no structure so that it can go any way,” Wilder stated. “So, a fight isn’t final for me until you get in the ring and the bell goes ding.”

In addition, asked if he can comment on any ongoing talks with Usyk, Wilder added: “I’m not allowed to say.”

Usyk has proven his pulling power and will go for undisputed on his terms.

Follow WBN: Facebook, Insta, Twitter.