Exclusive: Terence Crawford vs Chris Eubank Jr reports denied

World Boxing News can confirm reports that Terence Crawford is to fight Chris Eubank Jr. at middleweight come as new information to Brian McIntyre.

‘Bomac’ told WBN he ‘knows nothing about the rumors’ when contacted. He also added that the notion of Crawford vs. Eubank Jr. in Saudia Arabia was ‘nothing but fake news.’

Eubank Jr. had posted an image of the fight with a thinking emoji, giving UK fans excitement at the prospect of the match-up. Speculation Crawford would entertain another trip to the British Isles or that Turki Alalshikh would take on the event then followed.

Terence Crawford vs Chris Eubank Jr.

However, McIntyre informed WBN he was bereft of any knowledge that Terence was in talks to move up to middleweight.

WBN had first reported that Eubank Jr. joined Crawford on the Canelo shortlist after options with Premier Boxing Champions became limited. Eubank, who has ties to Al Haymon and was once on the verge of facing Jermall Charlo [another WBN exclusive], has targeted Canelo for over five years. As Crawford also lost out of the Canelo fight to Jaime Munguia on May 4, the two superstars on either side of the Atlantic are at a loose end.

Despite Crawford vs Eubank Jr receiving a warm welcome from fans, it seems to be a long way from completion if one of the co-managers representing one side of the argument is in the dark.

There’s also the fact that McIntyre trains both fighters, which must be considered. After hearing of Crawford vs Eubank Jr. from Saudi Arabia, the latter’s rival, Conor Benn, referred to that fact.

“Crawford will donate [trainer] Bomac to Eubank for this fight as he doesn’t need a cornerman for this,” said the welterweight looking to face Manny Pacquiao.

Weight dilemma

‘Bud’ is still expected to move up in weight, though. Every opponent linked to facing the Pound for Pound star is above his current weight of 147 pounds.

The situation arises after a rematch with Errol Spence Jr. fell apart. A clause in the contract to arrange a second fight expired months after Crawford completely dominated their summer 2023 meeting.

Jaron Ennis, who holds the IBF title to Crawford’s WBO version, is locked into a mandatory fight. This leaves the prospect of Crawford attempting to regain all the belts off the menu.

With every title at 154 being taken out of previous target Jermell Charlo’s grasp, Crawford may look to challenge at the higher weight or even bypass the class to plot a middleweight run.

