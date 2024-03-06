Tyson Fury ‘confronts’ Francis Ngannou, but is nice as pie in image

Tyson Fury posted a nice image of himself and Francis Ngannou after taking a tour around a newly-minted Saudi Arabia gym.

However, moments before, Fury is reported to have given his former opponent both barrels. Stories coming out of Saudi Arabia point to Fury apparently not liking some comments made by Ngannou between their meetings.

Fury confronted Ngannou, according to several witnesses, after landing in the Kingdom. If Fury did go after Ngannou, it didn’t show as the pair joined Cristiano Ronaldo for a tour around the gym.

Even Anthony Joshua, Fury’s most significant UK rival, was present without incident. Fury posed for pictures with Turki Alalshikh, Ronaldo, Josuha, and Ngannou. He wrapped his arm around the man he went to war with in October.

The two fighters looked happy as they prepared for a massive night of boxing on Friday. Ngannou battles Anthony Joshua for the opportunity to land a rematch with Fury.

“The Gypsy King” promised to give the winner of Joshua vs Ngannou a crack at the undisputed crown if he claims it on May 18 against Oleksandr Usyk.

Tyson Fury poses with Francis Ngannou

“I want the winner after I smash ‘the rabbit,’ – said Fury.

Ngannou plans to shock Joshua as he did when dropping Fury in October.

“If Anthony Joshua takes the punch that Tyson Fury [was dropped with], I don’t guarantee that he’s getting up. I’ve heard that he doesn’t have a chin. I’m going to find out,” Ngannou told The MMA Hour.

Joshua, speaking to Mike Costello for Matchroom, refused to look past Ngannou to Fury.

“I’m not looking past Ngannou. That’s my main focus. But we’re talking about the pictures [of me as a unified champion]. I’m trying to say there’s nothing bigger in sport than winning a trophy; in my sport, it’s winning a belt, a Heavyweight Championship belt, man. That’s massive. That’s why I go back to that picture before – perseverance.

“Keep on pushing, keep on searching. That’s why we’re going for the third time. How good can I be? And from that journey from the Olympics, not knowing where I was going, imagine now I’ve got a target; I know where I’m going; that red carpet is already laid out for me. All I need to do is arrive at the destination.”

Fury will be ringside to watch Joshua vs Ngannou and his brother, Roman, who also appears on the bill.

