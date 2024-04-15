Has Tyson Fury overtrained for bulked-up Oleksandr Usyk?

Tyson Fury showed off his slender physique as the WBC heavyweight champion prepares to face Oleksandr Usyk on May 18.

Only months before, Fury was questioned for being completely out of shape for a February date with Usyk before the fight was delayed. Fury suffered a cut in sparring, giving the Briton a three-month reprieve from facing the formidable Ukrainian.

But to go from looking far from his fittest to a new ripped [for Fury’s standards] body in a matter of just a few weeks has many wondering if the two-time world ruler has overtrained.

Is Tyson Fury training too much?

According to the man himself, speaking at a recent press conference, that’s just him being bang on schedule.

“Yeah, I’m training hard, obviously,” he said. “I’m in fantastic shape, and I’ve got a massive fight coming up. There’s no room for error, no room for any problems.

“Forty days out, feeling fantastic, and I know all boxers say the same. But I am having a fantastic training camp. I’ve got a good team around me, so I have no complaints.

“I’m working very hard. I got my dad in camp this time, and I got my secret weapon with me this time as well. I’ve got Ty Mitchell in, I’ve got all the boys, all the girls are in camp.

“We’ve got a full circus camp. I can’t do anything more, really.”

Asked if he’s happy the fight was pushed back, Fury added: “It’s bang on time. It wasn’t my time to fight for the championship then, but it will be my time on May 18. So I’m really preparing fantastic for it.”

Fury vs Usyk won’t be called off again

Promoter Frank Warren added that there was no danger that the fight would be called off again.

“It will happen, it’s the biggest fight of the 21st century taking place,” Warren stated. “It’s never happened before [it did with Lennox Lewis vs. Evander Holyfield in 1999 for the WBA, WBC, IBF, and IBO titles], four belts on the line, and we’re going to find out who the best heavyweight in the world is.

“I’ve got my views. I know my views are right, but it will be something extra special. These things come along once in a century.

“So a special fight, two special undefeated fighters, and the world will see who is the best.”

Usyk posted a recent video of his camp. The pound-for-pound star looks in tremendous shape, adding even more muscle to his form for the undisputed clash.

The views expressed in this article are the opinions of Phil Jay.

