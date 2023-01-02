New heavyweight star proves Frank Warren is the top UK promoter

UK promoter Frank Warren’s latest acquisition proves the Londoner is back on top of the UK scene over rival Eddie Hearn.

Warren had years in Hearn’s shadow after the Essex man secured an exclusive deal with Sky Sports. The partnership saw all others Sky Sports had previously held, with Warren, Ricky Hatton, and more, severed.

Hearn went on to sign a host of Olympic talent and dominate the British landscape until what’s turning out to be a disastrous decision to leave Sky.

Frank Warren’s heavyweight signing

Warren and his Queensberry brand have since proved they are now top of the pile as Tyson Fury is now the biggest UK star on the planet following the predicted demise of Anthony Joshua.

When Warren announced the signing of World Youth and European Heavyweight champion Moses Itauma to a long-term promotional agreement, it was confirmed that Queensberry is number one.

The highly rated Chatham-based heavy turned eighteen on Thursday. He joins his older brother, Olympic Youth champion Karol, in the Queensberry ranks and fighting on BT Sport.

Itauma won gold at the Schools, Juniors, and Youth Europeans, and his World gold came recently in November over in Spain.

He is a two-time National Champion and a Multi-Nation BoxCup winner. Itauma is unbeaten in 24 fights as an amateur, with only one being a split-decision verdict at the age of eleven.

Represented by CSM, the management group recently founded by Francis Warren, he now joins fellow heavyweights Fury, Joe Joyce, Daniel Dubois, David Adeleye, and Boma Brown in sporting Queensberry colors.

Moses Itauma

“It is exciting for me. Frank Warren has been on the circuit for many years and is the man for the job,” said Itauma on teaming up with a Hall of Fame promoter. “It is going to be good, and it is exciting times.

“For me now, it is about stepping up quickly. I never really took up boxing to win world titles. I kept going to the gym because we were like a family at St Mary’s ABC.

“It was good fun, and I started winning National titles.”

Explaining his suiting to the pro game, Itauma added: “About two years ago, I felt the amateur game wasn’t really for me. I started to grow out of it.

“I don’t think I’m special. But I realized I was good at boxing when I started sparring with Lawrence Okolie when I was 14-15 years old and was holding my own.

“I was then sparring with Joe Joyce, Daniel Dubois, and Anthony Joshua. I was still holding my own, if not getting the better of it.

“When I was sparring Joyce and Okolie, I was coming in wearing my school uniform, having come straight from school, and was yawning.”

Warren’s future heavyweight champion

Warren believes he is about to unleash a significant force on the heavyweight scene.

“The booming British heavyweight division has now got a new player. This one is going right to the very top,” said the promoter.

“For very obvious reasons, Moses was a young man in demand. I am thrilled he chose Queensberry to guide and promote his career.

“We have a proven track record of taking young fighters to significant title success. Moses will be in good company with our other elite prospects already taking steps forward in the professional ranks.

“Moses is an exceptional talent. He will further light up the heavyweight scene in this country and globally.

“Moses possesses the ability to be a heavyweight great. I am sure the nation will get behind him. They will support his crusade to become a record-breaking world champion.”

Francis Warren of Champion Sports Management added: “The future of heavyweight boxing is in safe hands with Moses.

“He is destined to become a world champion and dominate the scene for many years. That is the bold plan he has set out. It is up to us to deliver on it outside of the ring.

“I am delighted to welcome Moses to the management company. I have formed this to take care of the interests of the growing band of young and hugely talented fighters I am privileged to represent.”

Moses Itauma’s professional debut will be announced at a press conference on Thursday, 5th January.

The views expressed in this article are the opinions of experienced boxing writer Phil Jay. Twitter @PhilJWBN. Follow WBN: Facebook, Insta, Twitter.