Roman, another brother of Tyson Fury to make pro debut on Oct 8

Another brother of world heavyweight champion Tyson Fury is embarking on a run in the professional ranks. Enter Roman Fury.

The 25-year-old will debut on VIP Boxing’s double title card at Doncaster Racecourse on Saturday, October 8.

Who is Tyson Fury’s brother Roman Fury?

Roman, who never boxed as an amateur, is managed and trained by Jimmy Harrington on the recommendation of Tyson and their Dad, John.

He lives near Tyson in Morecambe and trains alongside the Gypsy King and their other sibling Tommy.

Tyson, who recently canceled a December fight with Anthony Joshua, said of Roman: “He’s an aspiring Cruiserweight champion of the future.”

Unlike Tyson Fury and unbeaten younger brother Tommy who was runner-up with partner Molly-Mae Hague in Love Island, Roman is happy to kick off his boxing career in an October bout out of the spotlight.

Confirmation came on Tuesday that Roman will make his debut over four rounds. He said: “I don’t want to rush things. I don’t want to box on big bills because I carry the ‘Fury’ name.

“You can’t run before you can walk. The VIP Boxing shows are ideal for me to learn my ringcraft and build.

“I could have had amateur fights, but I am around professional boxers and learning that side of things.

“Amateur fights would have been a nice experience, but I would rather go into the pro ranks and learn. These shows will improve me.

“I started late and don’t have time to waste two or three years in the amateurs, so I have to progress quickly.

“Tyson, Tommy, our Dad, and Jimmy all said just get straight into professional boxing.”

Sporting background

Roman, a scholarship rugby league player, got into boxing seriously when his weight ballooned to 19 stone.

The weight came off when he trained with Tyson during the lockdown. He will become the ninth member of the Fury family to box professionally when he makes his debut next month.

And he knows carrying one of the most famous names in boxing will still put him under the microscope.

He added: “Being criticized is in my thoughts, but that comes with my name. People look at Tyson and assume we’re all as good as him.

“I have not had any amateur experience, so I am doing it cleverly. People will criticize me no matter what I do, so I have to get on with it and do my own thing.

“It’s not like I have never put a pair of gloves on. I’ve always done the basics of boxing from a young boy.

“I’ve been around boxing my whole life, and I don’t consider myself a complete novice who has just put the gloves on.

“I want to go for titles. I am looking for British titles and, like any boxer, have ambitions to win World titles.

“But I would even love Central and English titles. I would be privileged to win them because that is very good. Not many boxers even win Area titles.”

Doncaster card

Top of the bill is local boxer Reece Mould (15-1, 6 KOs), who challenges Bradford ace Hamed Ghaz (18-0, 4 KOs) for the vacant IBO Continental and English Lightweight championship.

The second title contest will be another all-Yorkshire battle, when Leeds warrior Zahid Hussein (16-2, 2 KOs) meets old rival Razaq Najib (12-4, 2 KOs), aiming to avenge a 2019 points loss to his Sheffield rival.

Joining Fury on the undercard and fighting six-rounders are Lewis Booth, Jake Bray, Jake Goodwin, and Sonny Taylor. Bradley Cousins, Josh Hargreaves, Jamie Mellers, and Levi Smith box four-rounders.

Both title fights will be televised for FREE by SportyStuffTV (@Sky 437 @Freesat 250 @Freeview 264 and www.sportystuff.tv) with VIP Boxing YouTube screening the undercard.

Ringside tickets are SOLD OUT, but there last few £40 tickets are available from all boxers on the bill and 01942 874241.

Follow WBN on social media @officialworldboxingnews and @worldboxingnews.