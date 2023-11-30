Eubank Jr vs Benn in chaos, forced into Haye vs Chisora territory

Plans to stage the Eubank Jr vs Benn grudge match on February 3 in London have been thrown into chaos ahead of an official announcement.

Promoter Eddie Hearn hoped to confirm the fight next week, with signatures from Chris Eubank Jr. and Conor Benn ready to be inked.

Eubank Jr vs Benn rejected by BBBofC

However, British Boxing Board of Control General Secretary Robert Smith cast further doubt on any UK staging of the battle.

Smith said the BBBofC would reject any sanction of the fight. That’s until Benn has been cleared or punished over two failed drug tests.

Despite Benn’s constant declarations to the contrary, Smith stated that the son of British legend Nigel Benn has not been through the proper channels.

“The Board feels that any athlete, not just a boxer, but any athlete who has failed a drugs test needs to go through an investigation with the proper authorities. That hasn’t happened [with Conor Benn],” Smith told talkSPORT.

“We’re waiting for that to happen. The Boxing Board and UKAD [the UK Anti-Doping Agency] have been pushing for that to happen right from the beginning of this. Unfortunately, it’s been delayed. Not through the Boxing Board of Control or UKAD, but through other parties.

“With regard to Mr Benn boxing in this country, we have had an application for him to box in this country that has been refused.

“They can ultimately put out what they want. But they haven’t been through the proper authorities. As I said before, we’ve been keen to get this done right from the beginning.”

Haye vs Chisora

Eubank Jr. vs Benn now has two options, one of which Hearn has previously ruled out. They could go the route of David Haye vs Derek Chisora in 2012.

Frank Warren obtained boxing licenses from Luxembourg to stage the contest at West Ham United’s Upton Park. That’s despite both men having their licenses revoked for a brawl in Munich.

Haye and Chisora tried to punch the living daylights out of each other at a Klitschko press conference. They were subsequently punished.

They still were able to fight in the UK, though, due to the licensing loophole. Hearn could do this if he wants to stick it to the Board.

The second option is to take the fight outside of British shores. Heading to Saudi Arabia is a solid option, but it has a downside too. The fight is nowhere near as lucrative to both men or of interest to boxing fans anywhere else in the world.

Therefore, at this stage, mimicking Haye vs Chisora could be the only way for the fight to happen in the coming months.

