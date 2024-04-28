‘Cards are stacked against Canelo’ on May 4 vs Munguia

Jaime Munguía is ready to dethrone Canelo Alvarez on Cinco de Mayo weekend and take over as the face of the super-middleweight division.

According to promoter Oscar De La Hoya, Munguia looks primed to catch, cook, and eat the ‘biggest fish in the sea’ this Saturday night.

World Boxing News will be live in Las Vegas for the fight week starting Wednesday and will report as Munguia aims to pull off an almighty shock. De La Hoya is confident it can happen at the T-Mobile Arena.

“Canelo is going to come out guns blazing, but there’s a changing of the guard in every era. I think that this is the perfect scenario for Jaime Munguia to take over,” predicted De La Hoya.

“Jaime is ready to go. He’s faced every adversary and every style. Whether they brawl or box, he’s taken them out. Now he’s ready for the biggest fish in the sea.

“Jaime has the youth, the punch output, and the chin. I see all the cards stacked against Canelo.”

Working out at the Wild Card Boxing Club, Munguia says trainer Freddie Roach has him ready for anything Canelo throws his way.

“Hands down, this has been my best training camp. Working with the legend Freddie Roach has really motivated me. He has my confidence very high and has helped me so much,” said Munguia.

“When I first got this fight, I was excited because I knew how big of an opportunity this was. I would tell everyone that I’m 100% ready for this fight. Not only is this big for boxing, but it’s huge for my country. I can’t wait to represent Mexico in the ring on May 4.

“I’m very happy about this opportunity. I’m excited because there’s no better way to represent the Mexican fans than competing on Cinco de Mayo weekend in Las Vegas. Training with Freddie has been great. He’s brought a lot of peace and tranquility to my corner. He’s a wise trainer with a lot of experience.”

On what kind of challenge he expects from the four-belt champion, Munguia added: “Any fight at this level is going to be a hard fight, but I really believe that this is going to be an exciting fight and a memorable one.

“I’m going to go in there to do my job. I don’t care what anyone on the outside says. At the end of the day, I have to stay ready and make the most of this opportunity. “I’ve always kept an eye on Canelo, even when we were in different weight classes. Eventually, you have to fight the best in your division, and that’s where we are right now.

“I respect Canelo as a fighter, but when you step into that ring with me, I’m gonna do my best to do my job and get my hand raised.”

Canelo vs Munguia info

Canelo vs. Munguía is a PBC Pay-Per-View event on Prime Video on Saturday, May 4, from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. The fight represents the first four-belt undisputed title fight between Mexican combatants and harkens back to the great Mexico vs. Mexico matchups of the past.

Munguía, a former world champion at 154 pounds, has scored back-to-back victories since moving up to 168 pounds, besting Sergiy Derevyanchenko in a 2023 Fight of the Year contender before stopping John Ryder in January.

