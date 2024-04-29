Cieslak vs Chamberlain features on Billam Smith vs Riakporhe

Isaac Chamberlain will challenge Polish champion Michal Cieslak for the European Cruiserweight Championship on Saturday, June 15th at Selhurst Park, the home of Crystal Palace F.C, live on Sky Sports in the UK and Ireland and Peacock in the USA.

Cieslak vs Chamberlain is the first in a series of major undercard announcements confirmed for a blockbuster night of boxing celebrating 100 years of Selhurst Park and headlined by the epic all-British world title showdown between Chris Billam-Smith and Richard Riakporhe for the WBO World Cruiserweight Championship.

Chamberlain (16-2, 8 KOs) was named as mandatory challenger for Cieslak’s European crown following a dominant points victory over London rival Mikael Lawal for the British and Commonwealth Titles at York Hall in October.

The Brixton fighter will make the short trip across South London to Crystal Palace F.C’s Selhurst Park stadium for a second attempt at European glory having previously lost a points decision to Chris Billam-Smith when challenging for the belt in July 2022.

The 30-year-old will face the fierce punching Pole Cieslak (26-2, 20 KOs), a former two-time world title challenger, who captured the European Title with a knockout win over Dylan Bregeon in April 2023 and has since defended the strap with a stoppage victory over former European champion Tommy McCarthy.

Cieslak returns to London following his February 2022 battle with Lawrence Okolie for the WBO World Cruiserweight Title at the O2 Arena and is expected to bring a big Polish fanbase with him to Selhurst Park as he looks to work his way back into world title contention.

Isaac Chamberlain said: “We relinquished the British title to step up to world level. I’m grateful that this is a chance to be European Champion. This will show that I’m world class and destined to be champion of the world. A win over Cieslak puts me top five in all the governing bodies and on the cusp of a world title fight. To get this opportunity on such a big stadium event makes it even sweeter. I’m sure South London is going to turn out and Selhurst Park will be rocking on June 15th when I’m crowned the new European Champion.”

Michal Cieslak said: “My goal is to fight for the world championship again, but I am aware that defending my European title, especially against a dangerous and high rated fighter like Isaac Chamberlain brings me closer to that goal. This is another step for me to reach my dreams. If I want to be world champion, I have to win against rivals like Chamberlain.

“My debut on British soil ended in defeat, so now I will have extra motivation to get even. I’m maturing and making progress with every performance. My last fight ended quicker than I thought it would, so I’m hoping that in the showdown with Chamberlain, I’ll have the opportunity to have fun in the ring a little longer.”

BOXXER Founder and CEO Ben Shalom said: “We’re excited to add another huge cruiserweight clash to what’s going to be the must-watch boxing event of the summer. It’s a massive moment for Isaac Chamberlain as looks to claim European glory at home in South London against a formidable champion in Michal Cieslak. This is the first of a series of major undercard announcements for June 15th so make sure you sign up now for access to pre-sale tickets to secure your seat for an unmissable night of boxing at Selhurst Park.”

Mick Hennessy, Manager of Isaac Chamberlain, said: “I’m over the moon for Isaac. He’s had one of the toughest journeys I’ve seen in boxing, yet he doesn’t get the respect he deserves. Young men like him are told to abandon their dreams, yet here he is in a fight that will take him one step closer to a World Title. And when he eventually wins it, it really will be a Rocky-esque story!”

Fans attending the huge GAME ON! show will be part of history as boxing returns to Selhurst Park in its centenary year.

The epic Chris Billam-Smith vs Richard Riakporhe clash tops a huge bill in South London and kick-offs a huge summer of world-class sport with a blockbuster night of world championship boxing and celebrations.

A percentage of every ticket sold will be donated to the Palace For Life Foundation, the official charity of Crystal Palace F.C, which has been working with the community for over 25 years, helping young people grow through the power of sport, inspiring them to find a better path in life and to lead a healthier life.